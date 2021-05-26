Hawks look to take stranglehold of series with Game 2 victory
You couldn’t have drawn up a better way for the Hawks to make their return to playoff basketball — the first time since 2017. A back-and-forth battle between two teams, who had little playoff exposure, ended thrillingly with a Tae Young floater that gave Atlanta a two-point lead with under a second to go, silencing an absolutely raucous Madison Square Garden crowd. It was the first of many signature moments for the new face of the Hawks franchise, but it will only be remembered if Atlanta can take care of business the rest of the way. That starts on Wednesday in Game 2 against the Knicks.www.sportstalkatl.com