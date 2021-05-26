Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Hawks look to take stranglehold of series with Game 2 victory

By Chase Irle
sportstalkatl.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou couldn’t have drawn up a better way for the Hawks to make their return to playoff basketball — the first time since 2017. A back-and-forth battle between two teams, who had little playoff exposure, ended thrillingly with a Tae Young floater that gave Atlanta a two-point lead with under a second to go, silencing an absolutely raucous Madison Square Garden crowd. It was the first of many signature moments for the new face of the Hawks franchise, but it will only be remembered if Atlanta can take care of business the rest of the way. That starts on Wednesday in Game 2 against the Knicks.

www.sportstalkatl.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Trae Young
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Madison Square Garden#The Knicks#Home Field#Tae Young#Playoff Basketball#Lead#Atlanta#Moments#Face#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANew York Post

Why scouts think Hawks may be too much for Knicks in NBA playoffs

Westgate SuperBook Sports in Las Vegas plans to post the Hawks as slight two-thirds favorites over the Knicks in their best-of-seven first-round series. And many NBA scouts tend to agree the Hawks’ firepower might be too much for the Knicks’ rugged defense. The Knicks own a 3-0 regular-season series sweep...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBANBA Analysis Network

Why the New York Knicks should be an attractive destination for stars

The New York Knicks clinched the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, which means they are going to be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013! They are one of the NBA’s top stories this season with a real chance to make some noise in the playoffs. After...
NBAMiddletown Press

Randle leads Knicks past Hornets in OT, tie Atlanta for 4th

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 33 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, and led an overtime surge that sent the New York Knicks past the Charlotte Hornets 118-109 on Saturday. Reggie Bullock added 17 points for the Knicks, who improved to 40-31 and moved into a tie with...
NBAdarnews.com

Lakers-Warriors set for 7-8 play-in clash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- LeBron James scored 25 points before he appeared to mildly aggravate a right ankle injury and the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season with a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. While the victory was the Lakers' fifth straight, it...
NBAbatonrougenews.net

Julius Randle leads Knicks to crucial win over Hornets

Julius Randle collected his sixth triple-double of the season Saturday afternoon and gave the host New York Knicks the lead for good by opening overtime with a pair of free throws as the Knicks remained in the mix for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 117-109 win over the Charlotte Hornets.
NBAdarnews.com

Curry wins scoring title, Warriors take 8th spot in West

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots. The...
NBAPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Julius Randle, RJ Barrett played more minutes than anyone else in NBA in 2020-21 season

The NBA implemented a policy in an attempt to restrict the ever so popular strategy of load management throughout the league, and it lessened how often healthy players could rest, to a degree. Still, if you were a fan of the 76ers, Lakers, Clippers, Bucks or the other preconceived top dogs around the league, there were certainly some games where you'd watch one or both teams scratch a player or two — under various designations — in an attempt to give them a day off. Intertwined with real injuries and with the COVID-19 pandemic, you likely saw quite a few absences.
NBANew York Post

Knicks control their destiny in battle for No. 4 seed in East

The opportunity is there for the Knicks to punctuate their rebirth this season with home-court advantage in the opening round of the playoffs. Tom Thibodeau’s resurgent team can clinch the coveted fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a victory in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Celtics (who are locked into the No. 7 play-in seed) at the Garden.
NBAabc7ny.com

New York Knicks clinch No. 4 seed, set up series vs. Atlanta Hawks

After leading the New York Knicks not only to their first playoff appearance in eight years, but also securing the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 96-92 win over the Boston Celtics, Julius Randle said he isn't interested in discussing how far the Knicks have exceeded their lowly preseason expectations.
NBAdarnews.com

Hawks head to playoffs after 124-95 rout of woeful Rockets

ATLANTA (AP) -- Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks headed to the playoffs on a roll with a 124-95 rout of the woeful Houston Rockets in the regular-season finale Sunday night. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their...
NBASalisbury Post

Knicks knock out Hornets in OT

NEW YORK — Julius Randle had 33 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, and led an overtime surge that sent the New York Knicks past the Charlotte Hornets 118-109 on Saturday. Reggie Bullock added 17 points for the Knicks, who improved to 40-31 and moved into a tie with the idle Atlanta Hawks for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
NBAThe Dream Shake

Rockets end historically bad season with 124-95 loss to Hawks

One of the Houston Rockets’ worst seasons in franchise history ends in 124-95 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Rockets were out-shot by the Hawks 14/23 (60.9%) to their 11/25 (44%) in the first, but that didn’t tell the whole story. Houston blitzed the Hawks for five three-pointers in 14 attempts, while the Hawks didn’t have a single three-point make in their two attempts.
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Randle, Knicks beat Celtics to clinch No. 4 seed in East

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks will open the NBA playoffs at home. Randle capped his All-Star season with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the Knicks beat the Boston Celtics 96-92 on Sunday to clinch the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. RJ Barrett scored...
NBAPosting and Toasting

Knicks 118, Hornets 109: “Randle moving that rock”

Hot off the heels of Sabrina Ionescu drilling a game winner to help celebrate the open of the WNBA’s 25th season, the New York faithful laid down some of the most vociferous MVP chants of the NBA season for Julius Randle. How utterly astounding has this turnaround been? The Knicks notched their 40th win of the season and when Julius keeps that sphere revolving, we’re in store for the lightning strikes that have been emblematic of an actual MVP candidate. Not just some regular ass best player on the team. Time and time again Julius is the best player on the floor.