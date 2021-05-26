Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lebanon, OH

Lebanon council votes to become sanctuary city for the unborn, outlaws abortion in city

By Ed Richter
Journal-News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLebanon became the first city in Ohio and the 29th city in the nation to outlaw abortion and to declare itself a sanctuary city for the unborn. City Council voted unanimously to approve the emergency ordinance which became effective upon passage just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Six of Lebanon’s council members who sponsored the legislation participated in the vote. The seventh council member, Krista Wyatt, was not at the meeting as she submitted her resignation earlier in the day.

www.journal-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lebanon, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#City Council#State Council#County Council#Council Members#Explorelebanon Council#Human Rights Commission#Lgbtq#Abortion Care#Abortions#Passage#Anti Abortion Extremists#Oppressive Legislation#Anti Abortion Politicians#Legal Action#Warren County#Mayor Amy Brewer#Immigration Status
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
ACLU
Related
Ohio StateDaily Gate City

Ohio governor explains Vax-a-Million lottery

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he picked the state's new vaccine lottery prize of $1 million because it's a "magical" number that captures people's attention. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/fb31e903314c47fc9a92ae304ed1661e.
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Is Vax-A-Million initiative behind Ohio's rising vaccine numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the nationwide push to get more people vaccinated, Ohio changed the game with the Vax-A-Million initiative. "This past Friday was our highest vaccine administration day in three weeks, since April 23. We had 25,413 shots administered," said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. In addition to the lottery,...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio drops COVID-19 mask mandate for vaccinated people. Read the health order

Ohio no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most situations, under a revised health order released late Monday afternoon. The revised order sets separate face covering and social distancing rules of people based on their vaccination status. The order will expire June 2, along with all other remaining health orders except those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and data collection.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Opinion: Child Tax Credit welcome relief for Ohio families

The pandemic has been a struggle for parents, and the American Rescue Plan includes some game-changing elements that will massively help Ohio families weather this challenging financial time. To help families navigate the uncertainties of the global health crisis and economic recession, Democrats in Congress recently passed and President Biden...
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.