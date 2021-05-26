Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Westland Roundup: Tim Eckard ending run as Cougars track and field coach

Dublin Villager
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Eckard has made fond memories coaching track and field at Westland, but after 19 seasons, he has announced he is stepping down because of family commitments. “I thought it was the right time to turn the reins over,” said Eckard, who will continue to teach social studies at the school. “We’re heading in the right direction. I want to spend more quality time with my wife (Michelle). Just a change of priorities. I’ve loved every minute of coaching. ... My body was telling me it was time to go.”

www.thisweeknews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Baseball Coach#Relays#Westland Roundup#Cougars#Occ Ohio Division#Curtiss And Schneider#Westerville Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Circleville, OHCircleville Herald

All-District track and field honors

CIRCLEVILLE — Local track and field athletes in the Pickaway County area were recently given All-District recognition after the completion of the 2021 season. The 2021 Southeast District Banquet, sponsored by the Southeastern Ohio Track Coaches Association, was held this past Monday, June 7. Several local track and field athletes were awarded after the state track tournaments concluded the weekend prior.
Sportswakoradio.com

IHSA BOYS TRACK AND FIELD SECTIONAL

Altamont captured the team title at the Wednesday Class 1A IHSA Boys Track and Field Sectional meet at Newton. The Indians won with a total of 114.5 points followed by host Newton with 90.5 points. Robinson was third with 71.5 and Vandalia fourth with 60. Trace Foster of the Lawrenceville Indians finished tied for 3rd in the pole vault at a height of 3.55 meters. The Red Hill Salukis did not compete in the meet. Qualifiers from the sectional move on to the Class 1A State Finals next Thursday June 17th.
Shepherdstown, WVshepherdstownchronicle.com

Cougars spotlighted in Region 2 track and field victories

SHEPHERDSTOWN — If you were sitting in the sun-bleached stands at Spring Mills High, waiting for a Jefferson athlete or relay team to gain some needed points in the Class AAA, Region 2 track and field meet last Friday, you didn’t have to do much more than stare down at the all-weather track . . . and then count.
Baldwin, WIbaldwin-bulletin.com

Girls Track and Field highlights

* Sprint medley team leads B-W girls to fifth place finish. Baldwin-Woodville’s girls track and field team placed fifth of eight squads at the May 25 Stan Barr Relays in New Richmond. Jenessa Karau, Bailery Albrightson, Morgan Margelofsky and Bekah Luckwaldt teamed up for a second place finish in the...
Newton, ILEffingham Daily News

ROUNDUP: St. Anthony's Tegeler finishes 1-2 at boys tennis state tournament; a number of local athletes qualify for Class 2A boys state track and field meet

In Newton, several local athletes qualified for the Class 1A boys’ state track and field championships at the sectional meet on Wednesday. In Arlington Heights, St. Anthony’s Noah Tegeler went 1-2 at the state tournament. Tegeler lost his first-round matchup to Sean Robertson of Quincy (Notre Dame), 6-0, 6-2 to...
Vernon Hills, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Boys track and field: Matuch carries the load for Cougars

But starting in middle school, Hunter Matuch wasn't carrying just books in his school backpack. "Every single day, I'd also carry a shot put, and a discus, and after school, I'd go out and throw, even during the winter in the snow and I really went up (in distance)," said Matuch, a senior thrower for the Vernon Hills boys track team. "My back started hurting a little bit from carrying that backpack. But it was well worth it."
Omaha, NEGretna Guide & News

Eight-run fourth leads to Cougar win

OMAHA — Peitzmeier Demolition scored eight runs in the fourth inning to take the lead in a 9-5 win over the Omaha Spikes at Hillside June 8. The game only lasted 5½ innings, due to the lights shutting off at the field before the first pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning. “These Tuesday and Wednesday league games are […]
Sportsalvareviewcourier.com

Sterlin Broomfield named assistant cross country/track & field coach

ALVA, Okla. – Northwestern Oklahoma State University is announcing the hiring of Sterlin Broomfield. Broomfield will be the assistant cross country/track and field coach, specializing in cross country – he has excelled in his college cross country running and coaching experiences. He has been with the programs in various capacities since 2016. He will also teach in the health and sports sciences department.
SportsDublin Villager

Gahanna Lincoln Roundup: Lions girls track team runs to more state honors

For nearly a decade now, no other girls track and field program in central Ohio has approached the consistent level of success that Gahanna Lincoln has reached at the state’s highest level. The current run includes winning a share of the Division I state championship in 2015, earning state runner-up...
Footballadaathletics.org

Berus resigns as Cougars head coach

After four years at the helm of the Ada High School football program, head coach Chris Berus is stepping away to take another position in the Edmond School District. “Late Tuesday afternoon, Chris Berus, Ada High School’s Head Football Coach informed me that he was accepting the Defensive Coordinator position at Edmond North High School” Anderson said.
Eugene, OReastcountymagazine.org

SDSU TRACK & FIELD'S SEASON COMES TO AN END AT THE NCAA OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Aztecs' 4x100m relay team was disqualified for having a late handoff. June 11, 2021 (Eugene, Ore.) - The Aztec 4x100 meter relay team competed at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at the University of Oregon Thursday afternoon. SDSU was disqualified for having an “exchange outside of zone three.”. The Aztecs...
Charleston, ILfordcountyrecord.com

Chatman leads GCMS track and field

DECATUR — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Isaiah Chatman qualified for the Class 1A boys’ state track and field meet in three events on Friday at the 1A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional held at Millikin University, while teammates Aidan Laughery and Awstace Grauer will represent the Falcons in two events next week at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston.
Cadott, WIChippewa Herald

Monday Prep Track and Field Division 3 Regional Roundup: Cadott boys win four events en route to team championship

CADOTT — The Cadott boys track and field team won four events and finished second in four more to earn a Division 3 regional team championship on Monday afternoon at home. Cadott finished with 127 team points to take the top spot, well in front of Ladysmith (74) and Athens (70) at the team standings with Gilman fourth (67.5), Lake Holcombe/Cornell sixth (52.5) and Thorp 11th (10).
High SchoolValley News

Local roundup: Kellington, U-32 end Hartford baseball’s title run

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Hartford High baseball team’s bid for an undefeated VPA Division II state championship ran into a buzzsaw on Wednesday night. UConn commit Owen Kellington tossed a complete-game three-hitter and struck out 17 batters to lead No. 5 U-32 to a 4-1 win over the top-ranked Hurricanes in a D-II semifinal at Maxfield Sports Complex. The defeat prevented Hartford (16-1) from making the state championship game since winning its last crown in 2009.
BaseballStatesville Record & Landmark

ROUNDUP: Cougars pick up road win; Owls shut out

BOONE—Alexander Central outscored Watauga 7-3 in the fourth, fifth and six innings on its way to a 10-7 victory Thursday night. Jaron Price went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Cougars (4-9, 4-8). Dusty Sigmon was also 3 for 4, and he picked up one RBI. Grove...
Sportsburlington-record.com

Class 1A Area Track and Field Roundup

Hi-Plains’ Emily Mason captured a gold medal in the triple jump for the Lady Patriots at the Kiowa Classic on Saturday, June 5, clearing 32 feet, 5.75 inches. She also posted top-five finishes in a pair of other events, placing fourth in the long jump (14-10.5) and fifth in the high jump (4-06).
Viroqua, WILa Crosse Tribune

WIAA track and field regionals: Division 2 roundup

VIROQUA — Westby High School senior Grace Hebel posted one victory and two second-place finishes to become a triple qualifier for Thursday's WIAA Division 2 Whitewater Sectional. Hebel won the long jump (16-4¼), placed second in the 100 (12.81 seconds) and helped Westby's 1,600 relay team place second in a...