Westland Roundup: Tim Eckard ending run as Cougars track and field coach

Tim Eckard has made fond memories coaching track and field at Westland, but after 19 seasons, he has announced he is stepping down because of family commitments. “I thought it was the right time to turn the reins over,” said Eckard, who will continue to teach social studies at the school. “We’re heading in the right direction. I want to spend more quality time with my wife (Michelle). Just a change of priorities. I’ve loved every minute of coaching. ... My body was telling me it was time to go.”