Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Amazon snaps up James Bond owner MGM for $8.45 billion as streaming war heats up

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it is buying MGM, the fabled U.S. movie studio home to the James Bond franchise, for $8.45 billion, giving it a huge library of films and TV shows and ramping up competition with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+. Privately-held MGM, or...

wsau.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Amazon Com Inc#Mgm#Epix#Prime Video#Amazon Studios#Netflix Inc#Walt Disney Co#Apple Inc#At T Inc#Discovery Inc#Ebitda#Reuters Breakingviews#Golden Globe#Academy Awards#Nbc##Broccoli#M A#Blackburn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videosimdb.com

Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Face ‘Tightening Regulation’ From U.K. Lawmakers

Updated: The U.K. government will “consider tightening regulation of video-on-demand services such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video,” the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (Dcms) revealed on Wednesday. The government consultation will explore VOD services being subject to similar rules as traditional linear broadcasters such as...
Businessnewsbrig.com

The FTC is reportedly poised to probe Amazon’s MGM acquisition

Following Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the deal will reportedly be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission — meaning Lina Khan, a long-outspoken critic of Amazon who recently became FTC chair, will have oversight over the deal. The proceedings could signal how she’ll handle antitrust cases against Amazon in the future.
TV & VideosZDNet

Best video-on-demand streaming services in 2021: Expert picks

When I started cord-cutting, only hardcore techies and television fans were doing it. It was really difficult to do. Today, there are more people watching streaming shows than there are paying for cable or satellite TV and anyone can do it with any high-quality streaming device and a decent broadband connection.
Businessthestreamable.com

Disney+, Netflix, Other Streaming Companies May Face Tighter Local Regulations Overseas

As the domestic market reaches a point of saturation with regard to new streaming audiences, big players like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video have been looking internationally for greener pastures and potentially untapped viewership. Their efforts have not been fruitless, as streaming services have been experiencing tremendous worldwide growth.
EntertainmentDaily Triplicate

Guest Opinion: The Amazon is Not Enough to Hold James Bond

"Even James Bond Needs Protection" warned John Logan, whose pen helped create the fictional spy's most recent cinematic adventures, in a New York Times guest essay on June 2. Is Bond menaced by Vladimir Putin's Russia reviving the KGB, or perhaps a betrayal by his American sidekick Felix Leiter under orders from the CIA? Or is he finally taking precautions against contracting an STD?
BusinessHollywood Reporter

Streaming Wars

Roku CEO On Quibi Acquisition: “To Be Honest We Just Got a Good Deal”. Roku plans to continue investing in original content, but don’t expect it to compete with Netflix or Disney. “As the scale grows, it just makes sense for us … to do some originals, and to…. Discovery...
Businessc21media.net

Grabiner upped at Amazon

Amazon Studios in the UK has promoted its head of unscripted Dan Grabiner to head of UK originals. Grabiner will report to Georgia Brown, head of Amazon originals for Europe. He will be responsible for developing and producing UK scripted and unscripted series for Amazon Prime Video. Unscripted development executive...
BusinessTVOvermind

James Bond Writer is Worried about The Franchise Now Owned by Amazon

It’s bound to happen that people are going to worry about a franchise when it’s taken over by another corporate entity, much as Amazon took over MGM and many of its properties recently. Given that the James Bond franchise is a part of MGM, Bond writer John Logan is worried that the essence of what makes Bond who he is might be in jeopardy given that huge corporations have been known to tear apart family-oriented franchises like James Bond. He does have a point, even if he sounds a bit paranoid that one of the projects he’s been working on for so long might change in ways that aren’t necessary. After all, when Disney took over Lucasfilm there were plenty of changes to Star Wars that a lot of people didn’t care for, but there are positives that one can see as well. It’s easy to understand what Long is saying, but unfortunately for him, some of what he’s worried about sounds like paranoia. This is just a bit of what Long had to say per GeekTyrant:
Video Gamespockettactics.com

EA snaps up Golf Clash creator Playdemic for $1.4 billion

Electronic Arts has snapped up Golf Clash creator Playdemic in a deal worth a mouth-watering $1.4 billion (£1 billion). If you are into mobile gaming – and of course you are – you will have likely heard of Golf Clash, as it is one of the most recognisable sports-based mobile games in the UK and the US.