BCSD photos / Monica Kreber : Chanele Sylvester and Conrad Stayton. Stratford High’s two school resource officers (also known as SROs) wear a lot of hats. Conrad Stayton and Chanele Sylvester are fully involved in the day-to-day activities at the school. They take the time to visit classrooms as guest speakers. They walk the halls and enjoy talking to the children, and their goal is to make a positive impact on the high school students before they graduate.