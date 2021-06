Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Game 3 6/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers at the State Farm Area in Atlanta on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 19:30 ET in Game 3 of this Eastern Semifinal between the first and fifth best squads of the conference. The 76ers managed to bounce back in Game 2 at home and led by a dominating Joel Embiid, they managed to get away with a 16-point victory that tied the series to 1-1 wins before it moves to Atlanta for the next couple of games.