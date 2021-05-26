Cancel
Spring Hill, TN

OBITUARY: Stephen Kyle Anderson

By Williamson Source
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 17 days ago
Stephen Kyle Anderson, age 36 of Spring Hill, TN passed away May 22, 2021 from injuries sustained from an accident on the lake. Kyle was a graduate of St. Charles North High School in Illinois. He received his Bachelors Degree from Illinois State University. Kyle was a devoted husband and father of two who enjoyed being outdoors, playing golf, cycling with friends, and taking his family on adventures. He dreamed of growing old with his family in Tennessee and was so loved by everyone who knew him.

Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
