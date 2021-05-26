Cancel
Salem, SC

Salem Police Chief Resigns

By Kevin D. Hollis
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Salem’s Police Chief of almost three years, Chief Brian Lusk, has tendered his resignation, according to Town officials. Officer Scott Peterson has been chosen to serve as Interim Police Chief until a permanent replacement is hired. No explanation was given for the sudden resignation of Chief Lusk.

