Art and writing contest winners

lmgraphic.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese LMCS fifth grade students, Halle Peterson, Gabby Brandenburg and Kenlie Greenfield are part of the LMCS Art Club lead by Mrs. Gretchen Kingland. They entered the NIACC Diversity Committee Art and Writing Contest for Kindergarten through fifth grade students, titled “The Bridge: Embracing Diversity through Art and Writing.” Gabby was a $100 winner and took first place. Kenlie was a $50 winner and took second place, and Halle took third place and received $25.

Petschickasaw.net

Anoli' Creative Writing Contest Open to Chickasaw Citizens

Chickasaw writers are invited to participate in the Anoli' Creative Writing Contest. Applications are now open for Chickasaw citizens! Entries are divided between sixth through 12th grade and 18+. Anoli', meaning, “to tell" in Chickasaw, is a contest for original writing entries, including poetry, short stories and essays. Winners receive cash prizes. Entries are due July 18.
Marvin, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Marvin student places in national art contest

WEDDINGTON – Bree Spicer, a seventh-grader at Marvin Middle School, placed third in a national visual arts contest hosted by the Optimist International. Spicer's first place showing in the Weddington Optimist Club competition qualified her for national competition.
Arkansas Stateclevelandcountyherald.com

Montgomery Places Third in Ark. PBS Writing Contest

RISON – Arkansas PBS KIDS has announced its 2021 writers contest winners. Sadie Montgomery, daughter of Ed and Rebecca Montgomery of Rison, placed third in the kindergarten division with her story, “Bella and the Goat.” She received an Arkansas PBS prize pack. Bella and the Goat. It was a beautiful...
Blackfoot, IDPost Register

Plein air art contest takes place

BLACKFOOT – The Bingham Arts Council has started its Plein Air Contest with plans of exceeding last year’s submissions. Members of the community have been invited to share in the festivities. Last year, the amount of submissions was enough to blanket the walls in The Candy Jar’s art gallery. Pieces...
Rock County, WIJanesville Gazette

Local fourth-grader is winner in agriculture essay contest

Fourth-grader Bentley Johnson was named the District 2 winner of the Wisconsin AG in the Classroom Essay Contest. The contest asked fourth- and fifth-grade students to write a 100- to 300-word essay on the topic “How have Wisconsin soybean farmers fueled Wisconsin’s economy?” Johnson received a plaque, gift card and other prizes for winning the contest.
Wytheville, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Chautauqua Creative Writing Contest is taking submissions

The Wytheville Chautauqua Festival’s Creative Writing Contest is taking submissions. The contest is open to amateur writers, in these age groups: students in grades 6-9, students in grades 10-12, and adults (which includes college students). The categories are: short story (under 5,000 words), creative nonfiction essay (under 2,000 words), poetry...
Photographymvariety.com

#CaptureYourTinianTreasure contest winners named

(MVA) — Images of Tachogna Beach and House of Taga have captured the win in the Marianas Visitors Authority’s #CaptureYourTinianTreasure photo contest on Facebook. Winning entries for the May Tourism Month contest were submitted by Michi Aldan Viches (1st place), Saixian Bagsic (2nd place), and Mathonia Borja (3rd place). The contest was open to residents of the Marianas and invited participants to post their photo of Tinian on Facebook with the hashtags #VisitTheMarianas and #CaptureYourTinianTreasure. Winners were selected by a panel of MVA employees.
Carleton, MIMonroe Evening News

Winners of Carleton flag-decorating contest announced

Ebon Woelmer, 7, won a gift basket for the best decorated flag among children in a decorating contest held during the Carleton Farmers Market at Ash-Carleton Park Saturday. The basket was donated by Main Street Hair Salon. Ebon was among 30 people who entered the contest that was a fundraiser for the park, said Darlene Fante, coordinator for the market.
Wellington, FLgotowncrier.com

Emerald Cove Student Selected As Winner Of Poetry Contest

Hanna Masudi, a seventh grader at Emerald Cove Middle School, has been selected as the winner of the Rotary International World Peace Initiative Poetry Competition this year. Hanna’s poem entitled “The Pieces of our Homeland,” a 900-word poem, was inspired by the peace poem contest and her study of Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem in her language arts class this year.
DesignTree Hugger

Colorful Endangered Species Win Youth Art Contest

From an American alligator to a green sea turtle, the winning subjects in the 2021 Saving Endangered Species Youth Art Contest are colorful depictions of species on the brink of devastation or those that have since recovered. The subjects are all animals or plants listed as endangered or threatened under...
Gretna, NEGretna Guide & News

Belsky, Wiegert finish in third in writing contest

LINCOLN — Two young Gretna authors won awards in the 2021 Nebraska Public Media PBS KIDS Writers Contest. Both received prizes in their respective grade levels. Kinzie Belsky’s story “The Friendly Cheetah” finished third in the second grade division while Natalie Wiegert’s story “Yesterday’s Future” took the bronze in the third grade division. More than 200 entries from 57 Nebraska […]
Chisholm, MNWDIO-TV

Garbage can art contest underway in Chisholm

Tired of your boring old trash can? Have an art degree that you’ve been meaning to use? June 1st through August 31st The City of Chisholm is holding a trash can art contest and your trash can could be the star of the show. Garbage cans will be judged based...
Texas Stateartgroupsdfw.com

Creative Arts Contests at the State Fair of Texas for 2021

Https://bigtex.com/get-involved/creative-arts-competitions/arts-crafts-pre-fair-competitions/. Wherever you are and whatever you love to do, the State Fair’s Arts & Crafts have got you covered! Each category is organized into a designated department as seen below. To learn more about each department and the various classes, download the handbook and locate the desired Arts & Crafts section you wish to enter. After registering online, all that’s left to do is get creative and produce your masterpiece! July 26th is the online registration deadline for Arts & Crafts competitions.
Relationshipsbartlesvilleradio.com

Grand Prize WInner Announced in Dad Deserves It Contest

Congratulations to Todd McCarty for being our grand prize winner in our "Dad Deserves It" contest!. Todd's Grand Prize Package includes: a 2-night stay courtesy of Myer Hotel Property at the Comfort Inn at Thousand Hills; 2 tickets to the Grand Jubilee at Grand Country Music Hall; 2 tickets to Clay Cooper Country Express; 2 tickets to the World's Largest Toy Museum all in Branson, MO.; 10 gift certificates for 2 breakfast items at Sal's Daylight Donuts; $25 gift card from Bluestem Body; Candy Bouquet from Flowerland; Stainless Steel ID bracelet from McCoy Jewelers: $50 VISA Card from Truity Credit Union; and a $50 gift certificate from Windle's Rock and Jewlery.
Designmvariety.com

BECQ announces winners of storm drain mural painting contest

THE Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality has announced the winners of its storm drain mural painting contest for high school and college students. In honor of 2021 Environmental Awareness Month, contestants were given the opportunity to paint a message that raises awareness about the effects that littering has on the ocean.
NFLNBC26

Packers art contest for students now underway

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Once again, the Green Bay Packers are looking for student artists to show off their talents. The 2021 Green Bay Packers Student Art Contest is now underway. There are three categories: grades 6 to 8, 9 to 12, and university or technical college students. This...
Gloversville, NYLeader-Herald

Caroga Arts photo winners on display

GLOVERSVILLE — The winners of the Caroga Arts first annual photography contest will be displayed in an exhibition at the Paul Nigra Center for Creative Arts, 2736 Route 30, through Saturday, according to a news release. The show will feature 15 photographs from the Southern Adirondack Park depicting life and...
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Write On’s Art/Speaks Blends Art, Writing

Poet Francha Barnard will lead two upcoming sessions of Write On, Door County’s free, informal creative lab, Art/Speaks. They’ll provide opportunities for writers of all ages to take inspiration from art and write in any form. One session will be held June 18, 11 am – 12 pm, in the...
Martinsville, VAhenrycountyenterprise.com

Middle school student wins art contest

Artwork by Anne Agee, a rising ninth-grade student at Martinsville High School, is displayed on two billboards in Martinsville after she won Piedmont Community Services’ anti-vaping campaign billboard contest. One billboard is located behind the Nelson Ford dealership on Market Street going toward Commonwealth Boulevard. The other is on Blue...