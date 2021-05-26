Art and writing contest winners

Https://bigtex.com/get-involved/creative-arts-competitions/arts-crafts-pre-fair-competitions/. Wherever you are and whatever you love to do, the State Fair’s Arts & Crafts have got you covered! Each category is organized into a designated department as seen below. To learn more about each department and the various classes, download the handbook and locate the desired Arts & Crafts section you wish to enter. After registering online, all that’s left to do is get creative and produce your masterpiece! July 26th is the online registration deadline for Arts & Crafts competitions.