Seneca, SC

Seneca Police Searching for Driver After Tuesday Crash

By Kevin D. Hollis
wsnwradio.com
 18 days ago

Seneca Police are searching for the driver of a Chevy Tahoe that crashed into a road sign and overturned Tuesday morning. It happened around 8:30am on West North 1st Street, near the newspaper offices of The Journal. Police said that when they arrived on scene, the driver had already left...

Walhalla, SCwsnwradio.com

Tragic Incident Near Walhalla Thursday

Counseling services are being made available to members of the Oconee Sheriff’s Office and Walhalla Police who were present when a man took his own life early Thursday. According to officials, deputies were called to a domestic incident at a home near Walhalla, which led to a traffic stop in the parking lot of a local store that was closed at the time. Reports from authorities stated that the man, at one point, retreated to his vehicle, grabbed a gun and pointed it at himself. Officers at the scene tried to talk to the man and negotiate with him, but he unfortunately shot himself. The man was taken to a Greenville hospital where he passed away about two hours later. No shots were fired by law enforcement officers.
Seneca, SCwsnwradio.com

Fire in Utica Over the Weekend

No injuries were reported after an early Saturday morning fire at a Utica residence on E. Lonsdale Street. Seneca Fire and mutual aid all responded and performed an aggressive interior attack. Fire fighters said they were able to contain the blaze to the back of the home. No word yet on what caused the fire.
Seneca, SCwgog.com

Car and motorcycle collide on the Blue Ridge Blvd.

A medical helicopter flew a motorcyclist to an out of county hospital yesterday after an accident on SC 28/the Blue Ridge Boulevard near the Poplar Springs Bridge. The accident involved a car and resulted in a traffic backup for motorists headed toward Seneca. The accident occurred around 4 pm.
Seneca, SCwgog.com

Home fire Saturday in Utica

Seneca fire fighters and mutual aid departments found themselves at the scene of a home fire early Saturday morning in Utica. The fire department reported an aggressive interior attack to stop the fire on E. Lonsdale Street and success in containing the fire to the back of the home. At first reports, no injuries.
Walhalla, SCwgog.com

Self-inflicted gunshot fired in the presence of the the police

Counseling services are being made available to members of the Oconee Sheriff’s Office and the Walhalla police who were present early Thursday when a man shot himself on W. Main Street in Walhalla. The wounded man later was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the coroner has ruled the case a suicide. According to Jimmy Watt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, incidents such as this often tax the emotions of all involved and counseling can be helpful. In this case, a deputy responded to investigate a domestic incident complaint at a home near Walhalla. This led to a traffic stop in the parking lot of a store during yesterday’s morning’s early hours, a time when the store was closed. At one point, the man retreated to his vehicle and reached for something that turned out to be a firearm and pointed the gun at himself. Officers attempted to negotiate for the man to back down, but he eventually shot himself and was taken to a Greenville hospital where he died about two hours later. Watt says no shots were fired by law enforcement officers.
Oconee County, SCwsnwradio.com

National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing and commemorating this week, May 9th thru May 15th, as National Police Week and this Saturday as Police Officers Memorial Day. As part of this recognition, Oconee County Council issued a proclamation last Tuesday evening during its regularly scheduled County Council meeting recognizing...