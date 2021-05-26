Guilt Brought Me Down: How to Support Your Exhausted BIPOC Employees
It’s been over a year of new, confusing feelings. existential turmoil aside, I’ve had a profound personal reckoning with my own race and ethnicity. Throughout my entire professional career—from an investment bank to a tech startup, to a TV newsroom, to now cofounding a media company—I have only had one fellow Bangladeshi coworker. Often as the only Bangladeshi person, if not the only person of color, in the room, I’m familiar with the feeling of being an “outsider.”www.worth.com