The Columbus Community closed week three of the season with a pair of games and split the two on Friday and Saturday. On Friday the Wildcats hosted Holy Trinity (3-6) for a cross over game and came from behind to win 9-8. Down 8-3 in the sixth, Columbus scored three times in the bottom half of that frame and two in the seventh to manage the walk off win. Michelle Diaz led the offense going 3-for-4 with two RBI and Lela Fort also had three hits. Lily Coil tossed all seven innings giving up eight runs (two earned), 10 hits, and striking out 10.