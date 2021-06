Tonight’s Champions League final is back in Portugal at FC Porto’s Estadio do Dragao.Manchester City, in their first Champions League final, battle Chelsea FC, who play their third - having experienced one defeat (to Manchester United in 2008) and one victory (against Bayern Munich in 2012) before.The event is on despite a logistical nightmare with the ongoing Covid pandemic seeing hosting duties from original host Istanbul taken away.FOLLOW LIVE: Man City face Chelsea in Champions League finalIt promises to be a fascinating contest with Pep Guardiola looking to finally clinch another European crown 10 years after his last one...