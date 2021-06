Find out how to better prepare for your next summer destination. Learn of the most often forgotten items when preparing to travel. Easily number 1 on our list, packing a jacket (or umbrella) and some warm clothes is often the most forgotten item and the one we miss the most when things don’t pan out with perfect sunshine. Whether we like it or not, the weather can be fairly unpredictable, and even in warm tropical places, it can get far colder and wetter than we prepared for. Packing something to keep you dry and warm as an emergency can save an entire day of misery and possibly an entire trip. Packing a travel-size umbrella is a very space-efficient item that is well worth the just-in-case scenario.