Two Seafood Sauce Recipes
I may live in the middle of the country, far from any ocean views, but I still love seafood. When I cook meat at home, it is more often than not something from the sea: shrimp, salmon, or tuna (most often). And if I’m being really honest with you all, I often go the lazy route and simply bake some popcorn shrimp or an already seasoned throw-it-in-the-oven filet of some kind during the weeknights. These are two homemade seafood sauce recipes that come in very handy for just such occasions.abeautifulmess.com