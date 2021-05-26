Metro Marrs Arrested At High School Graduation for Making It Rain with $10K

Metro Marrs has never had a problem showing love to his high school, but it appears that his recent act of kindness may have gone too far. According to published reports, Metro Marrs drew a loud ovation after making it rain at his high school graduation, but the stunt ended up getting him detained by cops. While walking across the Langston Hughes High School stage on Friday (May 21), the Quality Control rapper made it rain $100 bills with about $10,000 in total hitting the floor.