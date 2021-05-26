Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Metro Marrs Arrested At High School Graduation for Making It Rain with $10K

By tffhthewriter
Posted by 
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Metro Marrs has never had a problem showing love to his high school, but it appears that his recent act of kindness may have gone too far. According to published reports, Metro Marrs drew a loud ovation after making it rain at his high school graduation, but the stunt ended up getting him detained by cops. While walking across the Langston Hughes High School stage on Friday (May 21), the Quality Control rapper made it rain $100 bills with about $10,000 in total hitting the floor.

hiphopwired.com
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Grade School#Cops Police#Shaderoom#Quality Control#School Officials#Graduates#Walking#Disorderly Conduct#Incidents#Crime#Rapper#Kindness#Published Reports#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Music
Related
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Metro Marrs Plans To Rain $20K At Brother's Graduation Following Police Fiasco

Fairburn, GA – Quality Control artist Metro Marrs isn’t letting getting detained at his high school graduation keep him from making it rain again. The 18-year-old rapper spoke to TMZ on Saturday (May 29), vowing to repeat the make-it-rain stunt he pulled off at his graduation next year when his brother graduates. The only difference? He’s going to throw $20,000 in the air as opposed to $10,000.
High Schoolhotnewhiphop.com

Quality Control's Metro Marrs Plans To Throw $20k At Brother's Graduation

Graduation season is surely an exciting time for graduates and their families. Of course, it is a bit more exciting when you're graduating into a major label deal with one of the hottest labels in music right now. As you may recall, recent Quality Control signee Metro Marrs was escorted out of his high school graduation last week in handcuffs after making it rain $10k in cash at the ceremony.
Kanawha County, WVWSAZ

UPDATE | High school graduate dies in crash

KANWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia State Police say 18-year-old Frank Early died in a single vehicle crash Friday night on Garrett’s Bend Road in Griffithsville. Police say Early was traveling westbound when he ran off the left side of the roadway, crashing into a tree. Early was pronounced...
Cincinnati, OHfox29.com

Military father surprises daughter at high school graduation

CINCINNATI - It wasn’t her high school diploma that made Grace Macke tear up, but rather, it was seeing her military father for the first time in months because he was deployed overseas. The high school graduate stood on stage on May 16 at Xavier University’s Cintas Center in Cincinnati,...
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Police: 2 arrested during standoff at Atlanta sushi restaurant

ATLANTA - A couple faces charges after police say they pulled out their guns during a dispute inside a packed restaurant. Atlanta Police say this as is a prime example of people turning to guns first to address issues rather than using problem-solving skills. "We can't police every restaurant at...
Louisiana StateThe Decatur Daily

AP: Louisiana police unit probed over Black driver arrests

BATON ROUGE, La. — The same Louisiana State Police unit whose troopers stunned, punched and dragged Ronald Greene on video during a deadly 2019 arrest is now under internal investigation by a secret panel over whether its officers are systematically targeting Black motorists for abuse. The panel, whose existence was...
Law EnforcementNorrn News

Police charge youth

On June 4th, at approximately 11:46 p.m., members of the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were on general law enforcement patrols in Kirkland Lake when they stopped an All-Terrain Vehicle for an alleged traffic violation on Fifth Street. Police officials say “Further investigation revealed that the operator...
Waynesburg, PAheraldstandard.com

Waynesburg man charged with burglary, stalking

A Waynesburg man was charged with allegedly stalking his former partner and then breaking into her room at EconoLodge and punching her on Tuesday. Jeremy Lee Timmins, 38, was allegedly observed by witness Christina Church to be watching the room of Nicole Spencer at EconoLodge at 126 Miller Road in Franklin Township, Greene County, from his vehicle at 7:30 a.m.