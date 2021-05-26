Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Release Date Announced

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to announcing the release date for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl today, The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo also revealed the release date for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the new and somewhat unusual Pokemon video game. Specifically, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is officially set to release for the Nintendo Switch early next year on January 28, 2022, and pre-orders are available right now here on Amazon for the upcoming title.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Playing Video Game#Nintendo Games#Gameplay Video#Release Date#Role Playing Games#The Nintendo Switch#Rowlet#Pokemon Of Pokemon Sword#Pokemon Shield#Pokemon Shining Pearl#Pokemon Legends#Starter Pokemon#Pok Mon Legends#Pre Orders#Today#Wild Pok Mon#Trainers#Cyndaquil#Sinnoh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video GamesComing Soon!

Far Cry 6 Release Date Announced During Gameplay Reveal

After a delay, Far Cry 6 finally has a release date. Ubisoft announced the upcoming open-world shooter will launch on October 7. Ubisoft revealed the release date during the Far Cry 6 Worldwide Gameplay Reveal on May 28 that you can check out below. It was initially set for a February 2021 launch but was delayed last October.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Aragami 2 Release Date Announced, Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Three-Player Co-Op

Lince Works has announced the release date for Aragami 2, which falls on September 17, 2021. It also revealed a new gameplay trailer, which showed off the stealth sequel’s combat and new third-person co-op mode. The new game mode is a departure from the previous game’s two-player co-op, and also includes a multitude of customization options to give each player a unique look.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends Natan: Hero Overview, Skill analysis, and release date

Natan, the Spacetime Walker, is the newest marksman that has been introduced in Mobile Legends Advanced server with the latest Patch Update. The hero is a marksman with magic damage ability unlike most marksman with physical damage. Natan also has some unique CC skills which would be very handy for a marksman but it would be the passive that will make him a strong hero. Lets us first see the skills of Natan in detail and how to use him to your advantage in MLBB.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update Part One Release Date Announced

Finally, after months of teasing, we know when it's out. Minecraft has had so many updates over the years. Perhaps the biggest they've ever offered is the Caves & Cliffs update. This was so big it had to be split into two updates, with different releases. Luckily for us, the...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Release Date Announced by Sega

Sega finally announced the global release date of the upcoming Phantasy Star Online 2 spin-off Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis. The game will launch in the west for Xbox and PC on June 9. The Japanese release date will be the same but the platforms are different. Japanese gamers get it on PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Released and Missing Pokemon from Each Region

Hello Trainers. Many things have changed since the last update on which Pokemon is missing from each region. Mega Evolution debuted and some new Pokemon have joined us so we decided to post the new list of missing Pokemon. Keep on reading to see which one is yet to be released.
Video GamesIGN

Endocrisis - Release Date Trailer

Check out the trailer for the upcoming shoot'em up game, Endocrisis, coming to PlayStation 4 and PC on June 25, 2021. In Endocrisis, you can absorb or block bullets and power up your ship on different stages. The main goal is to beat the six guardian bosses to open the portal to the final battle.
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Video: Nintendo South Africa Distributor reveal trailer for Pokémon Legends Arceus features new background music from the game

New details have been unveiled for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon HOME. Read on below to learn more:. Pokemon Legends: Arceus Reveal Trailer (Nintendo Switch) Catch, survey and research wild Pokémon to create and complete the Sinnoh region’s first Pokédex in Pokémon Legends: Arceus,...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Pokemon TCG Brings back Dragon Types in Set Releasing Later this Year

Although fairy type cards in the TCG will still be disappearing in favor of being psychic, it looks like dragon types will be making a reappearance after being missing in some previous sets. Dragon type was originally reconsidered given its only weakness was to fairy and it seemed like the TCG team wanted to focus on making a more balanced focus on weaknesses and resistances. Like before, dragon types will not have their own energy and instead rely on multiple energy types in order to make them difficult but rewarding Pokemon to fit into a deck. So far based on the showcased Japanese cards the dragon types don’t appear to have any weaknesses or resistances and it will be interesting to see how popular they end up being.
Video Gamesopticflux.com

The Sims 5 Release Date – When Should We Expect An Announcement?

It is believed that the following entry to the franchise is under development, and fans are looking forward to news about the game. Though we can’t deny that The Sims 4 is very much alive thanks to numerous expansions, content packs, and mods, it’s been more than six years since that game got released, and fans wondering what is going on at the Maxis Studio is only natural.
Video Gamesopticflux.com

The Release Date for DLC 3 of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is Announced – New Gameplay Footage of Gohan vs the Androids is Out

It’s only a matter of time until the third DLC entitled ‘Trunks, the Warrior of Hope’ will become available in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. As we’ve written in a previous article, the new DLC speculates the initial timeline from Dragon Ball Z that had to happen if Trunks never travelled back in time to warn his friends about the danger of Goku’s heart virus and the androids created by Dr Gero.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

Nature-Focused PSVR Exclusive WINDS & LEAVES Announces Release Date

Here’s a game for players that enjoy using their green thumb and having it mix with a bit of fantasy. TREBUCHET has announced the release date for Winds & Leaves through an interesting gameplay video that breaks down how you can save the forest environment. This PSVR exclusive will officially launch on July 27th, so prepare your virtual gardner to take a leap into virtual reality.