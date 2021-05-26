Pokemon Legends: Arceus Release Date Announced
In addition to announcing the release date for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl today, The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo also revealed the release date for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the new and somewhat unusual Pokemon video game. Specifically, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is officially set to release for the Nintendo Switch early next year on January 28, 2022, and pre-orders are available right now here on Amazon for the upcoming title.comicbook.com