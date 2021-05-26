Cancel
Open-world RPG Pokémon Legends: Arceus is launching January 28th, 2022

By Andrew Webster
The Verge
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePossibly the most ambitious Pokémon game to date will be available early next year. Today Nintendo announced that Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be launching on the Nintendo Switch on January 28th, 2022. The game was first announced in February. Legends looks to be a big change for Pokémon, a franchise...

www.theverge.com
