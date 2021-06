Pokémon UNITE did not get off to the best of starts with the loyal yet demanding Pokemon fans since its announcement at the Pokémon Presents event in June of last year since most fans assumed it would be a massive MMORPG in the core series for consoles and PC, but eventually, fans have forgotten their initial bitter taste toward the game and are finally warming up to the idea of a spin-off series Pokémon game for their mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch. The launch roster for the game has already been revealed on the Pokémon UNITE website, so let us go ahead and take a look at Crustle’s stats, levels, evolutions, and more. Right, let’s get into it.