Scottish champions Rangers are to allow supporters to buy into the club with a £6.75 million "one share, one vote" equity offering on Friday. The share sale, which requires a minimum investment of £500, will give supporters voting rights and attendance at the Annual General Meeting, with the funds raised from the offering due to be used to invest in a new £1 million pitch at the Ibrox and an entertainment and conference venue that will also act as a fan zone on match days.