Highest Cap Rate Cities in 2021: Where to Buy a Rental Property

With the U.S. on track to fully reopen in the coming months and firms scrambling to figure out how to bring employees back to the physical workplace, the office segment seems to be the wild card for everyone in commercial real estate (CRE),” wrote Catherine Liu, an associate manager at research firm Trepp. “The key questions that must be answered during this transition process include the following: As employees increasingly see the benefits of remote work, how do we create an office environment that will be worth the commute? How will the configuration and spacing needs of offices change? What new sanitary and social distancing protocols will need to be implemented? How do we find the balance between allowing work flexibility and ensuring productivity?