Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Column: Hybrid working likely to be worst of both worlds

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago

By John Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) - Hybrid working is often presented as a flexible compromise that secures the best advantages of office-based and remote work, but the reality is likely to be the worst of both worlds.

Commercial real estate owners, with large investments in central city office buildings, as well as their bankers and agents, have been the strongest promoters of the blended work model.

For them, the advantages are obvious, since hybrid work would minimise the reduction in central office utilisation after the COVID-19 pandemic.

For other employers and employees, as well as public transport operators and many service businesses, hybrid work is likely to prove expensive and inefficient.

Employers’ expenditure on central office space will remain high while employees need larger and more expensive accommodation to work from home, much of which is only used some of the time.

Travel costs and commuting times will remain high, borne by either employers (through higher wages and lower productivity) or employees (in reduced discretionary spending and longer hours).

Public transit operators will face a cut in the number of journeys, capacity utilisation and fare income, which will be challenging financially given their relatively high share of fixed costs.

Centrally located service businesses depending on office workers will lose a share of their income, while suburban and non-urban businesses will see only modest increases, leaving both under-utilising space.

As a result, hybrid work will leave most offices, retail outlets, homes and transport systems under-utilised, leaving most firms and workers worse off than in fully office-based or fully remote models.

For much the same reason, hybrid working systems are likely to be less energy efficient, consuming more energy for any given level of economic output.

EMPLOYERS

Most large employers are preparing to order their employees back to the office for half of the working week, or more, once the epidemic has been brought under control.

The main justification is that only office-based work can secure effective collaboration, creativity and teamwork, as well as the transmission of ideas, knowledge and culture throughout the organisation.

For office proponents, reducing the amount of time working in central offices reduces organisational cohesion and makes effective management supervision and control harder.

But even relatively small amounts of remote working will sharply limit the alleged benefits of face-to-face collaboration and networking (https://tmsnrt.rs/2SvaXPb).

If employees spend on average three days each week in the office, still a relatively high share, the amount of face-to-face contact time between any two workers falls to just 36%.

If employees spend two days a week in the office, average contact time between any two workers falls to just 16%, assuming attendance at the office is randomly distributed through the week.

This is the reason why many employers are talking about the need for a relatively high number of days each week to be spent in the office, generally three or more.

To boost contact time between employees in the same team or in closely related functions, many employers are promoting rota systems, requiring employees to attend the office on specified days.

But increasing contact time between same-team workers can only be achieved by reducing it even more between employees in different teams and more distantly related functions.

In a hybrid model, employers will also need to schedule office attendance throughout the week to maximise occupancy, minimise space requirements and minimise office costs.

If employees all try to work in the office on Mondays, and remotely on Fridays, employers would have to provide seating for the entire workforce, erasing any savings.

Most employers are therefore focused on a hybrid system that requires relatively strict scheduling that will leave relatively little flexibility for employees.

EMPLOYEES

If businesses can use strict scheduling to maximise office occupancy and collaboration while minimising real estate costs, employees have far fewer options.

Even relatively low amounts of remote work will increase the need for more accommodation to provide space for working at home, which is already adding to housing costs.

Moreover, the work-from-home space will be only partly utilised because employees will be required to attend the office three or more days per week.

Continued office attendance for half the week or more also means that commuting times and costs remain relatively high.

In fact, the daily commuting cost is likely to increase, since transit operators will have to boost per-mile and per-day fares to recoup their fixed costs from a smaller number of journeys.

But frequent office attendance will limit options for relocating residences further from central cities to suburban and non-urban areas to reduce accommodation costs or pay for larger homes.

Bottom line: employees will still have to commute frequently, likely with increased fares, and need bigger homes, but find it hard to move further away because of the continued ties to the office.

PUBLIC TRANSIT

Public transportation systems rely on high levels of ridership and capacity utilisation to cover their high fixed costs and keep fares affordable, as well as making them very energy efficient.

Extreme overcrowding on mass transit systems during the morning and evening rush hour is a long-standing feature not a bug.

Hybrid working implies fewer journeys and less fare income but overhead costs of running and maintaining the system will not fall much if at all.

For transit operators, the only way to make up the income shortfall is to raise fares, seek increased government subsidies, or shrink the network.

Like employers, transit operators try to utilise their capacity as efficiently as possible, which ideally means that commutes are spread evenly throughout the week.

If employees all try to commute on Monday and work remotely on Friday, the system will remain overcrowded at the start of the week, under-used at the end, and have lower revenues overall.

Transit operators will therefore need to find ways to encourage employers and employees to schedule their office attendance as evenly as possible throughout the week, probably through differential fares.

SERVICE FIRMS

Retailers, restaurants and other service businesses located in city centres depending on commuters would be hit hard by a shift to remote work but might not benefit much from a hybrid model.

In a hybrid model, the number of customers at city centre businesses is still likely to decline, but many costs for rent, property taxes, utilities and even to some extent workers, are fixed or at least sticky.

At the same time, suburban and non-urban service businesses find their potential increased income limited by the need for continued office attendance, while many costs are fixed.

City centre and suburban/non-urban businesses will end up splitting the potential customer base while both groups have under-occupied buildings and reduced profitability.

ENERGY USEAGE

Hybrid working will force workers to shoulder some of the heating, lighting and power costs currently paid by their employers, likely without a corresponding adjustment in wages and salaries.

Hybrid working is likely to increase the total amount of occupied office and residential space, pushing up energy consumption overall.

Moreover, fully occupied central offices and transit systems usually make very efficient use of energy, while residential properties are often far less efficient.

The transit system’s energy consumption is likely to fall more slowly, if at all, than the number of passengers and journeys.

And for most service sector businesses, energy consumption and costs are semi-fixed, so under-utilisation of both city centre and suburban buildings will push unit energy use and costs higher.

The result is that hybrid work could make almost everyone, from employers and employees to transit operators and service businesses, worse off than either fully office-based or fully remote working.

(Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wages And Salaries#Hybrid System#Public Transit#Remote Working#Power Systems#Energy Systems#Flexible Working#Management Systems#Control Systems#Hybrid Working Systems#Worlds#Transport Systems#Productivity#Commuting Times#Economic Output#Effective Collaboration#Mass Transit Systems#Energy Consumption#Differential Fares#Journeys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Career Development & AdviceCNBC

Here are the pros and cons of hybrid work models

As Silicon Valley and Wall Street settle into hybrid work models, companies may need to change their talent acquisition strategies. In the wake of corporate America's racial equity reckoning last year, firms have ramped up diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, but how will remote work affect those efforts? Shellye Archambeau, board member for Verizon, Okta, Nordstrom and Roper, joined "Squawk Box" on Friday to discuss.
TechnologyCBS News

Companies struggle with cybersecurity risks of a hybrid work model

More workers are returning to the office at least part-time after shifting to work from home when the pandemic hit, and the hybrid model is creating a new set of challenges for businesses. Laura Hoffner, a cybersecurity expert and chief of staff at Concentric, joins CBSN to discuss how companies are handling it.
EconomyComputerworld

Adapting Workspaces and Prioritizing Culture for Hybrid Work

A strong and adaptive company culture is essential for employee and customer engagement—and possibly for your company’s survival. After all, your company culture is your DNA. Company culture thrives when employees are in the workspace. As employees start returning to the office, some will come back full-time, others part-time. In...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Hybrid work model: 4 best practices for fairness

As vaccinations bring us closer than ever to a post-COVID world, many business leaders are contemplating the future of their offices – when, where, and how to fill the workspaces that have sat dormant for the last 13 months. But according to Pew Research, more than half of workers whose...
Economybruegel.org

Blending the physical and virtual: a hybrid model for the future of work

With the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, countries are beginning to imagine a future in which workers’ and employers’ choices are not conditioned by the pandemic. The crisis hit everyone hard but also generated an opportunity. It has shown that workers with suitable jobs can efficiently work remotely, with no negative implications for their productivity or performance. Telework may even unlock new working processes with the ultimate effect of increasing productivity. The pandemic crisis has also emphasised the need for the creation of safeguards within the work environment to protect workers’ well-being and to ensure an efficient blending of remote and on-site workers, with no differences in the way they are treated or their career opportunities.
EconomyCredit Union Times

Hybrid Work Policies: The New Make-or-Break for Recruiting

Employers’ return-to-work plans are a hot topic in the news these days, with many workers reportedly planning to quit if they’re forced back into the old 9-5, five days a week grind. While some companies are embracing the remote work model, the majority of employers are looking at some kind of hybrid arrangement where workers split time between the office and home.
Technologytlnt.com

Don’t Adopt Hybrid Working Until You Can Answer This Question

Hybrid working, when employees work in the office some days and remotely on others, is one of the most contentious decisions currently facing leaders. With companies like Apple and Google adopting versions of hybrid work and others like JPMorgan Chase & Co. determined to fully bring people back to the office, there isn’t a clear consensus or perfect answer.
Technologycommercialintegrator.com

Organizations Have To Future Proof Their Hybrid Work Model

I recently wrote an article for My TechDecisions starring David Danto, director of UC strategy and research at Poly, about how organizations can future-proof their workforce for the new hybrid normal. According to Danto, this is a long time coming, as remote and hybrid working are not new concepts. According...
MarketsCIO

The Future of Work: Hybrid and Connected

While the sudden shift to remote work happened at lightning speed, IT and business leaders now are charged with optimizing this new landscape, assuring technical parity so that no matter where workers are located, they have the same access to applications, data, tools and people to get their work done. In this webinar from T-Mobile and IDC, you’ll hear from a panel of experts on the market trends driving the evolution of work, how to prepare for a hybrid work future, and some best practices to support hybrid work.
Economycovermagazine.co.uk

John Brazier: The hybrid working conundrum

When it comes to the future of the hybrid working model, the only constant is uncertainty. Every day new research is published which contradicts the messaging of the previous day, only serving to undermine and complicate the issue. We've heard a plethora of opinions on what the ‘return to the office' means for employers and employees since the government unveiled its restriction easing roadmap, but the reality of the situation is that no-one has any defined answers as to what is actually going...
Technologyinformation-age.com

Evolving the employee support experience in the hybrid world

Matthew Sturman, senior technical consultant at AppLearn, examines how the employee support experience has evolved in the hybrid world. The way we interact technology in the enterprise environment has evolved significantly in the year, as workforces across the globe have been propelled into the new world of remote working. This has seen the number of applications rolled out increase significantly. Research from Okta has found that the average large organisation now has over 100 employee applications. While these have aided the shift from desk and office-based practices to working from anywhere at any time, it’s important to assess the impact that this increasing number of applications has on the employee experience.
Public HealthMaui News

Hybrid work: Prepping for the post-pandemic office

There’s no shortage of anxieties around Covid-19, and that’s not likely to change as we emerge into a post-Covid world. Some things will go back to some form of “normal,” and some won’t. One of the aspects of life most likely to be changed forever (or at least in a very long-term way) is how we approach work and the workplace.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Hybrid working could be a catastrophic mistake

In the spring of 2020, the pandemic was said to have brought about the world’s largest remote working experiment. But as some nations now begin to unlock, there is little agreement over the conclusions that can be drawn. Eager to escape the confines of the home office, many people are...
TechnologyCMSWire

Making Collaboration Work in the Hybrid Workplace

Over the last year, we’ve seen organizations of all sizes suddenly shift from offices to remote work, leaving leadership, managers and employees to quickly digitize their workflows. While people successfully adapted digital tools to shift to working at home, it didn't always translate into the most productive or seamless of processes at the organizational level.
Career Development & Adviceorange-business.com

Four steps to hybrid working success

Barely a week goes by without a major employer announcing their plans to institute a combination of office and homework or a new survey laying out how workers want to have the best of both worlds. Despite all the noise, the majority of people do not have the option of working offsite. In fact, the UK's Office of National Statistics found that while people working from home had doubled in 2020, the total number of homeworkers was still only a quarter of the entire working population. This data also highlighted an economic discrepancy, with those in affluent areas more likely to have worked from home.
Career Development & Adviceenterprisersproject.com

Hybrid work: How to prepare for the turnover tsunami

As more of our lives inch closer to pre-pandemic normalcy and signs point toward economic recovery, your employees will begin to explore new opportunities. As many as a quarter to one-half of employees are itching to spread their job-hunting wings, recent data shows. The Achievers Workforce Institute’s Employee Engagement & Retention Report says that 52 percent of North American workers plan to look for a new position in 2021. Prudential Financial’s Pulse of the American Worker survey reports that 26 percent of workers plan to leave their employers after the pandemic.
Economybusinessnewswales.com

Hybrid Working is the Future for UK’s Biggest Employers

Further to new reports by the BBC that almost all of 50 of the UK's biggest employers have said they do not plan to bring staff back to the office full-time, a selection of industry experts reveal their thoughts on the future of hybrid working. Hybrid working will lead to...
Career Development & Advicecrunchbase.com

The Hybrid Work Model Is No Longer Theory, It’s Tactic

A hybrid workforce is typically described as having both in-house and remote talent. The assumption is that productivity and communication tools are the foundation of this new world of work, but connecting distributed teams and building collaborative thought requires a much deeper effort and understanding. Subscribe to the Crunchbase Daily.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Hybrid Work Model: How to Make It Easy

In other words, organizations are now trying to combine remote work and merge it with an in-person component. This way, they will be able to utilize their existing office spaces properly now that employees are able to work in the office, just, as they used to do so, before the COVID 19 era. Let us see how we can get the hybrid model to work as efficiently as possible: