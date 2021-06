Welcome to the Lord’s Minute, our quick-hit video series where we team with the Iron Lords Podcast Hosts to discuss the latest news in gaming and beyond. Today, Lords of Gaming Writer Ty Swinson sits down with Lord Addict to discuss expectations for the Square Enix and Bandai Namco conferences. Square Enix has been on fire since the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake. However, that is just the first chapter. We have high hopes of seeing much more in the Final Fantasy franchise. Meanwhile, at Bandai Namco, we expect to see more of Scarlet Nexus and Ni No Kuni 2.