Ankeny, IA

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Ankeny property with care facility sold for $11.4 million

Des Moines Business Record
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASL Ankeny IA LLC, managed by Harbert Management Corp. of Birmingham, Ala., paid Rock Creek I Owner LLC $11.4 million for property at 3602 N.W. Fifth St. in Ankeny, Polk County real estate records show. The 6.6-acre tract includes an 84 unit assisted living and Alzheimer’s care facility called Journey Senior Living of Ankeny. The property is valued at $10.8 million. The transaction was recorded May 17.

businessrecord.com
