Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Learn Marty Friedman's spider powerchord shape

By Total Guitar
MusicRadar.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuitar lessons: Marty Friedman's preferred 'spider' fingering for powerchords, uses four fingers to allows him to play faster and cleaner chord changes. The first/third finger shape is the obvious fingering, but if you add in a second/fourth finger shape you can cross the strings and cover the fretboard swiftly. Try...

www.musicradar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marty Friedman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider#Chord
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Rock Musicguitar.com

Marty Friedman on Jason Becker’s talent in Cacophony: “He spurted in growth like an absolute genius – like he had a past life or something”

Marty Friedman has reflected on his early work with Jason Becker in their first band together, Cacophony, praising his collaborator for his immense talent at the time. Friedman was a guest on last week’s episode of The Eddie Trunk Podcast, where he was asked about Cacophony’s two studio albums, 1987’s Speed Metal Symphony and the following year’s Go Off!.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MARTY FRIEDMAN On Guitar 'Shredding': 'Playing Slow Is A Thousand Times More Difficult Than Playing Fast'

In a new interview with Kylie Olsson's YouTube show "Life In Six Strings", former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman discussed why he hates being called a "shredder." He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "To me, it just sounds like someone just playing mindlessly fast. When I played in the really early part of my career and even now, sometimes things sound really fast because the choice of notes is so unusual that the notes go by and they make different clicks in your head when it's registering in your ears. If you play a succession of notes that people are used to hearing, you have to really play it fast, like two hundred beats per minute, for it to sound fast. Like, if you just play a scale up and down, it's gonna sound fast. But if you do unusual groups of notes and unusual subdivisions of notes and unusual melody note choices, it can be not even that fast at all and it'll just sound fast because so many things are going by that you're not used to; you're not accustomed to hearing these sequences of notes. So people think that, 'Oh, it's so fast,' because they try to play it and it's quite difficult. But there's a difference between speed and difficulty, for sure."
Musicloudersound.com

Iron Maiden's Steve Harris: 8 songs that changed my life

Steve Harris isn't one to rest on his laurels – when he's not touring the world's stadiums with Iron Maiden, the British metal legends he formed in 1975, the hard-grafting East End bass icon loves nothing better than getting up close and personal with rock and metal fans in sweaty clubs with his side band British Lion.
MusicGossip Cop

Why Eric Clapton’s Famous Friends Are Abandoning Him

Eric Clapton has been a rock god almost since rock n roll started. His legend grew quickly in the mid-60s around swingin’ London when graffiti around the city popped up literally calling him “God.” His career is into its 6th decade now and he shows little signs of stopping, having just announced a tour of Europe and the southern USA. According to the guitar player, his friends have stopped calling and texting, so why?
MusicantiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God

Legendary metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne said that he considers late Motorhead icon Lemmy Kilmister to be the "All-Time Rock God", during an interview with BBC's Johnnie Walker. The former Black Sabbath frontman recalled collaborating with Lemmy on one of his biggest solo hits. Ozzy shared, "My rock god is Lemmy Kilmister. Lemmy was a guy - he shot from the hip every time. 'That sucks,' or, 'I like that.'
Celebritiesguitar.com

Jason Newsted’s wife says he will not be joining Megadeth

According to social media posts by his wife, former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted will not be joining Megadeth following David Ellefson’s dismissal due to allegations of sexual misconduct. Since David Ellefson’s departure from Megadeth, there has been speculation as to who will fill his role on bass. This speculation is...
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

What happened to Jimi Hendrix's Monterey Stratocaster?

It's probably the most iconic image of Jimi Hendrix, kneeling in ritual over a sacrificial Stratocaster, beckoning the flames upward and pausing only to squirt more Ronson lighter fuel onto the pickguard ablaze. In an era when oneupmanship and headlines were sometimes more important than musicianship, Hendrix was looking for...
Musichiphopsince1987.com

Energize yourself with DJ Zach Friedman’s “Energy”

The new single from Zach Friedman, “Energy,” keeps smashing streaming records. The song is a clear indicator of the reason behind the sudden meteoric rise of Zach. His EP, released this year, contains three songs: “Secrets,” “Emotion,” and “Energy.” The songs are catered to create a complete experience for the listener. As a result of which, you cannot be satisfied with just listening to “Energy.” You must listen to the entire EP lest you want to miss out on the experience.
MusicantiMUSIC

Slipknot Will Likely Reject 'Garbage' Rock Hall Induction

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor believes that he will follow the Sex Pistol's example if ever inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and reject the induction. The controversial institution has a long history of angering rock fans by snubbing rock related artists in favor of...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEF LEPPARD Is 'Ahead Of The Game' With New Album Progress

DEF LEPPARD's Joe Elliott has confirmed to Cleveland.com in a new interview that the band is working on new songs for its next album. According to the singer, he and his bandmates have been trading ideas virtually during the pandemic and are "ahead of the game" with respect to the new LP's progress.
Recipesoregonmusicnews.com

Marti’s Music Kitchen – The Human Connection & Coming back from the Pandemic

By MARTI MENDENHALL // The unique music/food podcast returns on Friday, June 25 with an episode featuring Kris Deelane!. As we inch closer to recovery, OMN's folks are coming out too. Our photographers are booking shows to shoot, writers are writing and the podcasts you have been missing are going back into production. Everyone has missed Marti and her food/music podcast.
Sellersville, PAAllentown Morning Call

Sellersville Theater concert preview: Dream Theater keyboard player Jordan Rudess discusses his musical journey and rock roots

Jordan Rudess is perhaps best known as the keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist for the platinum-selling progressive rock band Dream Theater and the side project, Liquid Tension Experiment. But Rudess, a classically trained virtuoso from the age of 10, has also worked with the likes of Deep Purple, The Dixie Dregs and David Bowie among many others.
Musicgratefulweb.com

GW Premiere: Matt Jaffe's "Shape of Fear"

In 2015, Matt Jaffe was burdened with indecision between his education and a career in music. While the worlds coexisted for years, the time had come for Matt to follow his dream, embarking on tours around the country. While in the Northeast, Matt came down with a virus, and after medical malpractice, developed epilepsy. Fast forward four years, and Matt has a seizure onstage that ravages his longtime guitar. The guitar has been repaired, but the battle with epilepsy is ongoing. Themes of wreckage and rebirth inform his much-anticipated single, “Shape of Fear,” off his forthcoming album, Kintsugi.