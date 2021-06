For 19 years and 11 months, Teresa Velasco, known as Doña Tere, has cooked all the food at her restaurant inside Doña Tere Market on the corner of 21st and Florida streets. Generally, she walks from her house at Bryant and 26th streets and arrives at her restaurant around 11 a.m. to decide what she feels like cooking that day. First, however, she starts by cleaning the kitchen. Next, she makes rice, beans, and tortillas for the day. And finally, she pulls a recipe from memory to make the two homestyle dishes for the day, which she will have on hand to serve her hungry customers, many of them regulars.