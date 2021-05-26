Cancel
Santa Cruz, CA

Letter | Don’t be afraid about public school’s pride flag

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 18 days ago

Do not be afraid that your child will “become” gay because public schools recognize that some of us are born different than you. That’s the beauty of public education. It strives to recognize us all for whom we are born, without religious or political prejudices. Public schools, much like the PBS, supported by our taxes, are here to educate us about all humans born into this world. We all have the right to celebrate our identity.

