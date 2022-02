The COVID-19 pandemic has given the impetus for sweeping technological and behavioral change across various organizations, and biometrics are often central to the reform. The Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA) says it will adapt to bureaucratic challenges posed by the disease through greater digitalization and facial recognition as a verifying method. The expediency is noted, but civil rights activists in the country are taking note over the rise in the use of biometrics. A report from the Toronto Star says a Somali refugee was alleged to be a Kenyan citizen by the CBSA. Some worry that facial recognition technologies are employed by the border services, and argue that they are racially biased.

