Little Rock, AR

CREATE BRIDGES video series helps businesses gain online visibility

Stuttgart Daily Leader
 17 days ago

LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is working to help retail and tourism businesses financially recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. CREATE BRIDGES, an economic development pilot program from the Division of Agriculture, has created a series of free instructional videos designed to help businesses boost sales, improve communication with customers and take advantage of free advertising opportunities.

