Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman discusses the company's growth throughout the pandemic and the pressure that comes with success. He also talks about what it is like to work with competitors like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, moving the company's headquarters to Bozeman, Montana, and if employees will be asked to return to offices after working remotely throughout the pandemic. He also shares his thoughts on the push for diversity in the workplace. He speaks with Emily Chang on "Bloomberg Technology." (Source: Bloomberg)