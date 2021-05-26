Teen Arrested for Armed Robbery Caper

A Las Cruces teenager faces charges in an armed burglary caper. Las Cruces Police say the 15-year-old is in juvenile detention in Dona Ana County after he was arrested yesterday at his home on Corley Drive. The boy, whose name isn’t being released because of his age, is the prime suspect in a May 15th armed robbery at the Dollar Tree on East University Avenue. Investigators say the suspect used a semi-automatic handgun he had previously stolen out of a vehicle in a mall parking lot to threaten store employees to give him money from the cash register.