Swollen, itchy eyes are uncomfortable, to say the least. To clean debris, makeup, and bacteria that can accumulate at the lash line and in the creases of your eyelids, you might consider using an eyelid scrub. But, your eyes are highly sensitive, and the skin around the eyes is much thinner than the rest of the skin on your face. So, the question becomes, can you preserve the integrity of the delicate eye area when giving your eyelids a deep clean? Are eyelid scrubs bad for you?