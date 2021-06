On 10 June 2021, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) launched a public consultation on the prudential treatment of cryptoasset exposures by credit institutions. Following on from the BCBS’ December 2019 discussion paper where it sought stakeholders’ views on a range of issues relating to the prudential treatment of cryptoassets, the current consultation document presents a more defined prudential framework based on three general principles: (1) same risk, same activity, same treatment, (2) simplicity and (3) minimum standards. The consultation document is divided into the following six parts: