Liberty Memorial reopening, World War I Museum to host several events leading up to Memorial Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A West Nodaway R-I alum was recently recognized for being the best in his field by the Army National Guard. According to a press release from the Missouri Army National Guard, Staff Sgt. Justin Plymell was awarded Readiness Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year. Plymell is a Medical Readiness NCO for the 110th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB). He was the state winner for the second year in a row for Missouri. On April 11, he was recognized for winning 2020’s national top honor for medium states.