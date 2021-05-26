Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Liberty Memorial reopening, World War I Museum to host several events leading up to Memorial Day

By Martin Augustine
KMBC.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National WWI Museum and Memorial has reopenedLiberty Memorial Tower Wednesday, and the Edward Jones Research Center will be open again on Monday, after more than a year of being closed due to COVID-19. The Museum and Memorial closed to the public on March 16, 2020, for 11 weeks and, while many of its operations reopened on June 2, 2020, the Tower and Research Center have remained closed.

www.kmbc.com
