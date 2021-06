When McCain released its latest sustainability report, the company also committed to embracing regenerative agriculture. The world’s largest producer of frozen potato products - from waffle-cut fries to treats that look like a smiley-faced emoji - is pledging to cultivate 100 percent of its potatoes, growing across 370,000 acres worldwide, from the use of regenerative practices by 2030. Regenerative agriculture, which more companies are adopting within their supply chains, can help restore soil health while using natural processes to control pests and disease and promote crop resiliency. It can also boost drought tolerance and prevent crop failures from extreme weather events.