Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Lady A, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Green Day and more tickets on sale for Denver concerts

By John Wenzel
Denver Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady A, formerly Lady Antebellum, has lately been known less for pop-country than the unwitting theft of the “Lady A” moniker from a Seattle blues singer (whom the band, fully aware of what they’re doing now, is suing for rights to the name). That may not deter fans from seeing them live, with Lady A (the country act, not the original) headlining Greenwood Village’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Sept. 23, with openers Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts. Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28. ($40-$101, axs.com)

theknow.denverpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood Village, CO
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
County
Denver, CO
City
Englewood, CO
City
Vail, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbie Hancock
Person
Tracy Byrd
Person
Martina Mcbride
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Kevin Morby
Person
Tenille Arts
Person
Lindsay Ell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Day#First Lady#Jazz#Fiddler#Florida Georgia Line#Live Nation#The Firstbank Center#House Party Vibes#Delta Spirit#The Boulder Theater#Modest Mouse#Colorado Symphony#Dark Star Orchestra#Lake Street Dive#Leon Bridges#Aretha Franklin Tribute#Red Rocks#Concerts#Tickets#Dillon Amphitheater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Denver, COPosted by
9NEWS

Wu-Tang Clan, Colorado Symphony to team for Red Rocks concert

MORRISON, Colo. — Wu-Tang Clan and the Colorado Symphony are set to team for a live concert performance this summer. "The Wu-Tang Clan Experience with the Colorado Symphony" will take place at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The performance will also feature hip-hop star Big...
Denver, CO303magazine.com

This Week in Concerts – Mt. Joy, Strange Americans, The Colorado Symphony and More

This week in concerts, there’s no shortage of opportunities to support 303 musicians. Check out the Denver Vintage Reggae Society at The Black Box or Metropolitan State University musicians alongside Shane Endsley at Dazzle. Looking for lessons in rock? Sit in at Herman’s Hideaway for School of Rock Aurora or enjoy Led Zeppelin classics with Zepp-11 at Larimer Lounge. The ability to gather is enough reason to do so. So buy a ticket, invite a friend and enjoy your local 303 music. Stay up to date on all Denver concerts and shows here at 303 Magazine.
Denver, COPosted by
New Country 99.1

Jason Aldean Announces New Tour With Stop In Denver

In the wake of loosened (and fully expired) COVID-19 restrictions nationwide, live music is making its return - and Jason Aldean is the latest country music star to announce that he'll be hitting the road once again. Jason Aldean's 'Back In The Saddle' Tour officially begins this August with special...
Denver, COPosted by
9NEWS

Denver's Sculpture Park to host music concerts this summer

DENVER — Denver Arts & Venues and AEG Presents have announced the inaugural "Summer at Sculpture Park" concert series in downtown Denver. The live music concert series will take place on the lawn of Sculpture Park, outside the Denver Performing Arts Complex, from July through September. The series will feature...
Denver, COPosted by
9NEWS

Red Rocks ramps up capacity limits

MORRISON, Colo. — Red Rocks announced capacity limits are increasing for many – but, not all – events happening at the iconic venue. > Video above: Catch a show and get your COVID-19 vaccine in the same night at Red Rocks. Denver city officials said 6,300 fans will be allowed...
Denver, COtmpresale.com

Greyson Chance’s show in Denver, CO – presale code

The Greyson Chance presale password has just been published! Everyone with this presale code will have an opportunity to purchase tickets before anyone else!. If you don’t get your tickets to Greyson Chance’s show in Denver during this pre-sale you might not be able to get them before they sell out!!
Denver, COWestword

Baha $lim Brings West Coast Flavor to Denver Rap

Hip-hop artist and producer Baha $lim is a West Coast import who has made Denver his second home. Raised in the Inglewood, Manchester and Crenshaw neighborhoods of Los Angeles, Baha $lim brings a laid-back West Coast swagger to the Denver rap scene. "I've been in Denver now about two and...
Denver, COPosted by
97.3 KBCO

Free Concerts Coming To Downtown Denver

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock held a news conference on Friday afternoon (May 14) with members of the live events industry to give details on the return of live music events and concerts in the city, reports 9NEWS. "After a year of challenges, Denver’s arts organizations are once again open for...
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Denver, COWestword

Meow Wolf Denver Reveals Its Local Creative Contributors

Kalyn Heffernan has run for mayor, been on the cover of Westword...and worked with Meow Wolf. Just like the building rising in the juncture of I-25 and the Colfax viaduct, the list of local artists working on Meow Wolf Denver has been kept largely under wraps, although names have been leaking out.
Denver, COkuvo.org

City Park Jazz: Back in the Park Again!

DENVER — After a season cut short and moved online by COVID-19, City Park Jazz returns to the great outdoors for its 35th season!. City Park Jazz is a celebration of community that began in 1986, featuring only local musicians. Sunday evenings throughout the summer brings anywhere from 8,000 to 12,000 neighbors from around the City Park neighborhoods — and all over Colorado — to enjoy the amazing talent that calls the Centennial State home, all free of charge. A handful of carefully selected vendors and food trucks round out this festival-like atmosphere as we head back to the park, with some safety protocols for good measure.