Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

U.S. demands trade panel ruling in dairy dispute with Canada

By Chuck Abbott
Agriculture Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration elevated a long-simmering dispute over Canadian dairy quotas on Tuesday by calling for a three-judge panel to decide the matter under USMCA rules. It was the first time that a dispute settlement panel was invoked under the trade agreement that took effect last July 1. Canada agreed...

www.agriculture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Ng
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Dairy Products#Free Trade#U S Agriculture#United States#Imports#International Action#Usmca#Usda#Cusma#Nafta#U S Agricultural Trade#U S Dairy Groups#Canadian Dairy Quotas#American Dairy Farmers#U S Products#Retaliatory U S Tariffs#Demands#Canadian Consumers#Policies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Trade
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Worldkfgo.com

UK, Canada agreed to redouble efforts for trade deal

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed on Friday to redouble their efforts to secure a trade agreement as soon as possible to unlock such a deal’s “huge opportunities”. “The leaders agreed a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement between the UK...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

USTR Tai says wants to include labor standards in WTO rules

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday said she would work to incorporate labor standards into the World Trade Organization’s rules, including to combat forced labor. “If the WTO is to be relevant and a force for good, it must be revitalized and modernized,” Tai...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Before Summit, EU Urges U.S. to 'Walk the Talk' on Trade Disputes

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union hopes next week's summit with the United States will help bring a rapid end to trade disputes and foster a transatlantic alliance to address global trade challenges, EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday. Joe Biden will visit Brussels for the first time...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Statistics Canada's April Ag Trade Data

Canada's overall trade balance improved in April, with total monthly imports of all goods falling by 4.7% while exports fell by 1%. Canada's trade balance moved from a deficit of $1.3 billion in March to a $594 million surplus in April, with both import and export statistics largely affected by shutdowns by the vehicle manufacturers due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.
Public HealthBloomberg

Canada Set to Relax Quarantine Rules for Vaccinated Travelers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing to ease Canada’s border restrictions for travelers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to people familiar with the discussions. The government is crafting plans to loosen the current 14-day isolation period for border-crossers who’ve had two vaccine doses, said the people, speaking...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie steadies as Canada posts surprise trade surplus

* Canadian dollar trades in a range of 1.2071 to 1.2095 * Canada posts a trade surplus of C$594 million in April * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.6% * Canadian 10-year yield hits its lowest in nearly two months TORONTO, June 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices fell and data showed Canada's trade balance swinging to a surprise surplus in April. Canada posted a trade surplus of C$594 million in April, as imports fell at a much faster rate than exports amid a major decrease in the trade of motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had predicted a deficit of C$700 million after a revised C$1.35 billion deficit in March. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was pressured by profit taking and a stronger U.S. dollar , but overall optimism about strong demand recovery kept a floor under prices. U.S. crude prices fell 0.6% to $68.85 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2088 to the greenback, or 82.73 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a tight range of 1.2071 to 1.2095, with investors awaiting a Bank of Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to leave its key interest rate on hold at 0.25%. In April, the BoC became the first among Group of Seven central banks to reduce the scope of its pandemic support. Further tapering of its asset purchase program is expected next quarter, a Reuters poll showed. Investors were also weighing reports that Canada is preparing to ease restrictions at the U.S. border. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell to its lowest since April 15 at 1.439% before edging back up to 1.445%, down 3.2 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Retailinvesting.com

U.S. And Canada Report On Jobs

Stronger than expected US employment data, ahead of today's monthly report and compromise proposal on corporate tax by the White House to help secure a deal on infrastructure send US bond yields and the dollar high. Late dollar shorts were forced to cover. The greenback is mixed now, with the yen, sterling, and Antipodeans slightly firmer. The Norwegian krone, Canadian dollar, and euro are still heavy. The dollar is rising against most emerging market currencies, though, of note, the Turkish lira is stabilizing after losing about 1.25% yesterday, its largest loss four weeks. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is slipping for the second consecutive session and is practically flat on the week.
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Opinion: U.S. Right to Tackle Canada’s Dairy Restrictions

The International Dairy Foods Association on May 25 lauded U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai for initiating a formal dispute settlement case over Canada’s manipulation of dairy tariff-rate quotas under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Canada had agreed to increase U.S. dairy access to its market for milk, cheese, butter, cream, skim milk...
Agriculturefarmersadvance.com

USTR Request for USMCA Dispute Settlement Panel on Canada Dairy Tariff-Rate Quota Administration

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative made a request to initiate a dispute settlement panel under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to challenge Canada’s allocation of dairy tariff-rate quotas (TRQs). This is an important step for American agriculture, and one that brings the U.S. dairy sector closer to realizing the full benefits of the USMCA. Ambassador Tai's action today will help ensure that Canada upholds its commitments under the USMCA and puts our other agricultural trading partners on notice that they must play by the rules. I am hopeful of a swift resolution that allows Canadian consumers access to high-quality U.S. dairy products and delivers the economic opportunities promised under USMCA to U.S. dairy farmers.
Agriculturenny360.com

U.S. takes on Canada’s dairy quotas

The U.S. moved to set up a dispute-settlement panel to review Canada’s dairy quotas, which Washington alleges undermine the ability of American dairy exporters to sell a wide range of products to Canadian consumers. The U.S. is challenging Canada’s tariff-rate quotas, or TRQs, which apply a preferential duty rate to...
Agricultureagfax.com

Ag Trade: Under USMCA, U.S. Begins Dispute Process Against Canadian Dairy Quotas

Wall Street Journal writer Josh Zumbrun reported on Tuesday that, “The Biden administration initiated a dispute process against the Canadian dairy industry, triggering the formal dispute mechanism of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement for the first time. “The U.S. dairy industry has long complained about policies in Canada that prevent sales...
WorldAgriculture Online

Japan complains to WTO of China's anti-dumping tax in stainless steel products

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Japan's government said on Friday it has complained to the World Trade Organization over China's anti-dumping tax for stainless steel products, which was introduced in July 2019. The move comes after Japan has repeatedly asked China to remove the measure through bilateral talks, the Ministry...
EconomyAgriculture Online

Head of WTO says she hopes there will be no UK-EU trade war

June 12 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization said on Saturday she hoped that post-Brexit tensions between Britain and the European Union would not escalate into a trade war. "I would really, really hope that a UK-EU trade war will not take place," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

NMPF’s Morris: U.S. Dairy has “Big Wide World” of Trade Opportunity

While the rise in U.S. dairy exports is good news for producers, Covid-19 has brought on a very challenging year. But National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) Senior Vice President for Trade, Shawna Morris, notes there have been some opportunities this past year too. There are various challenges, and Morris notes...
Economycumnockchronicle.com

Johnson issues warning to European Union as trade dispute deepens

Boris Johnson escalated his dispute with the European Union by warning he will do whatever it takes to keep goods flowing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. Following talks with the EU’s key figures, the Prime Minister said he would not hesitate to take unilateral action to protect the position of Northern Ireland in the increasingly bitter row over post-Brexit trading arrangements.