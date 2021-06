Thursday night around 7PM, a large explosion seemed to rock Santa Cruz. I heard it and it sounded like a building exploded, or possibly a sonic boom of some kind. Reports came in that it could have been a meteorite. Witnesses from as far away as Sacramento and Napa reported seeing a bright object flash across the sky around the same time. I still haven’t found any official reports on the mainstream news about it. But lots and lots of people heard it!