In the fall of 2020 Dr. Robert Bailey, an Americus resident, having served as a captain for the Army Reserves and currently employed as a science teacher at Crisp County High School, felt students serving their country through military efforts deserved recognition. Much like high school athletes, a “signing day” would be an appropriate celebration for students who choose military service. Dr. Bailey’s thought was, “Why don’t we have this for those who are offering to sacrifice so much for their nation? Why not have a Swearing-In Day?” He then went to Crisp County High School JROTC Instructor Major Cedric Felton for his input. Together they drafted a letter to the JROTC Commander and as they say, “the ball was rolling.”