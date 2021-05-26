Cancel
Officials: West Haven battling garbage on 'streets, in our parks and at our beaches'

By Brian Zahn
Register Citizen
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST HAVEN — This is a city that never stays clean for long, despite their best efforts, officials say. The problem has spread to the point that residents have taken to social media platforms such as Facebook to complain about litter on the beach, mattresses and tires dumped on the sides of roads and other blight. Littering and dumping in West Haven is so commonplace that City Council members have taken it into their own hands in their respective districts.

