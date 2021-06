Miners in Botswana have unearthed a stunning, 1,098-carat diamond that may be the third-largest diamond in the world, according to news reports. The giant gem was uncovered June 1 in the Jwaneng mine in southern Botswana, which is considered the world's most valuable mine, according to Bloomberg. A spokesperson for mining company Debswana — a joint venture between the De Beers corporation and the government of Botswana — said that the whopping gemstone is the largest diamond ever discovered in the company's five-decade history.