Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Cruz, CA

Letter | Founders’ initial aim of ‘three-fifths compromise’

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 18 days ago

The Three-fifths Compromise led to the adoption of the Constitution, which, in turn, eventually led to the abolition of slavery. Compromise, as constitutional historian, Jack N. Rakove noted, was the “central theme” in the adoption of the Constitution. The Founders knew slavery represented the denial of the principles of freedom and liberty and they were aware the Constitutional abolition of slavery would lead to the secession of the states in which slavery existed. Above all else, the Founders believed the survival of the nation required the union of all 13 colonies. The Founders did not set out to end slavery, create a perfect polity, nor define the whole of political life. Their aim was to establish a pluralistic order while preserving inviolable the sphere of liberty. It was left to future generations, using the Constitution, to enact new laws – a struggle that is unending.

www.santacruzsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Cruz, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Three Fifths Compromise#Political Life#Founders#Santa Cruz The Sentinel#Constitutional Historian#Laws#Liberty#Verification Purposes#Anonymous Letters#Letter Writers#Telephone Number#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

Letter: No one is wrong in current three-fifths compromise discussion

Two people arguing are usually talking about two different things, or saying the same thing in different ways. In the current discussion of the three-fifths compromise no one is wrong. Some of the nation's founders disagreed with the institution of slavery, but the main concern at the time was forming the union and it was known that addressing slavery was a nonstarter. States representation and taxes were to be determined by the number of free persons, including those bound to service except non-taxed Indians, and three-fifths of all other persons. This indirectly recognized slavery along with constitutional clauses allowing enslavers to reclaim runaway enslaved individuals and property.
ElectionsConcord Monitor

Letter: Three reasons to elect Muriel Hall

Reason one, Muriel Hall has an outstanding ability to calmly and effectively communicate with all members of the community regardless of their politics or community status. She has been doing this for 32 years teaching over 3,500 of our kids, and more importantly, working and collaborating with parents, school administrators, teachers and coaches to deliver the best possible outcome for every child she taught or coached.
Niagara, NYniagaranow.com

Letter: Underground group aims to unseat town council

An underground movement in Niagara-on-the-lake is preplanning its strategy to unseat the incumbent town council. This group plans to examine the makeup of council, their voting records and potential conflicts of interest. Are they B&B operators associated with the hospitality or wine industry, etc. This will gauge their true loyalties...
Politicswsgw.com

Initiative aims to increase female representation in statehouses

Women make up 51% of the nation’s population, yet make up fewer than 31% of state legislators, according to campaign training and leadership program Vote Run Lead. With a new initiative, the founder and CEO of the program hopes to change that percentage to create a more representative U.S. government and reform democracy.
Spokane, WAinlander.com

We have met the enemy, and it is not compromise

As we emerge from the pandemic, America has a lot of work to do, and it can only get done together. Even when that seems impossible right now, just know we have seen periods like this before. The late 1960s and early '70s come to mind: racial divide, war, and political and economic strife threatened to tear our union apart. Let's focus on some critical issues together and strive for a more lasting resolution.
Congress & Courtstheintell.com

LTE: Republicans won’t compromise

The guest opinion by the editorial board member printed on May 26 raises a few questions. The writer said the majority in the Senate should work with the minority in the Senate to craft something they can all agree on. It is clear this opinion is based on the fact...
Mental HealthAlliance Review

Letter to the Editor: State should support mental health initiatives

By urging public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health and crisis care, I am hoping to influence collective change to support #MentalHealth4All. Right now, individuals in crisis are able to call 800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress and those that care for them. Soon, it will be much easier to remember how to reach the Lifeline, as the number will be changing to "988" nationwide by July 2022.
Tampa, FLusf.edu

Ballot Initiatives Aimed At Making It Easier For Floridians To Vote

Political committees have filed three proposed constitutional amendments aimed at expanding voting in Florida, including a measure that would register people to vote when they get driver’s licenses and a measure that would allow people to register and vote at the same time. The amendments were posted on the state...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

European ministers vow to protect reporters, free expression

Ministers from 47 Council of Europe member states have agreed to seek new regulations to protect freedom of expression online and in news media amid growing concerns that artificial intelligence may be used to curtail the right, officials said Friday. The ministers in charge of media and information society have...
CharitiesEcho Press

Letter: Initiators Fellowship helps early-stage social entrepreneurs

Two years ago, I learned about an amazing, one-of-a-kind opportunity called the Initiators Fellowship, which is a partnership of West Central Initiative, the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, the Central Minnesota Initiative Foundation, and the Southwest Initiative Foundation. I learned about it late in the process, and I applied anyway. A few months later I was selected to receive one of the seven fellowships from among 80 applicants.
U.S. Politicsmotifri.com

Compromising on Cannabis: New House legalization bill aims to appease all

Much like our roads, the path to cannabis legalization in Rhode Island has been riddled with potholes and slowdowns for many years. Many proponents of legalization felt that 2021 would finally be the year for Rhode Island, thanks to changes in leadership at the State House and an overall appetite by most lawmakers to finally get it done. And yet, with the end of the legislative session quickly approaching, time may be running out to make it happen this year. Two separate legalization proposals (Budget Article 11 from the governor’s administration, and S0568 sponsored by Senator Josh Miller) were recently introduced, and both received significant pushback from legalization advocates, for whom neither proposal goes far enough to address the harms caused by the racist enforcement of cannabis prohibition over the years. With so many differing opinions attempting to influence how we legalize, progress seemed to stall over the last few weeks, and some were questioning whether it would still be possible to get legalization done this year.
Congress & Courtshelloniceworld.com

Federal Court upholds compensation payment

The controversial Robodebt scheme has been blasted as “shameful” and a “failure” as the Federal Court approved a multi-million-dollar compensation payout for the victims. The scheme saw 443,000 Australians wrongly pursued by Centrelink for $1.7 billion in welfare debts they didn’t owe, after the Federal Government in 2016 switched to...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Is the UK sleepwalking into authoritarian rule?

Another verdict goes against the government (Covid contract for firm run by Cummings’ friends unlawful, finds judge, 9 June). Amid much discussion of the Good Law Project’s activities, however, one question goes unanswered: given that democracies need a lively independent scrutiny of government, what is the sanction?. The government reacts,...
Marco Island, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

SOLVING THIS PROBLEM TAKES COMPROMISE

Marco Island has been dealing with an issue that goes back to its incorporation as a city, but councilors before today, and even today, have struggled with the issue of short-term rentals. It isn’t an easy issue to tackle, and it isn’t just an island issue. During the last legislative session in Tallahassee, it spilled out onto the floors of both legislative chambers.