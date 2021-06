BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Millions of Americans are about to get new stimulus payments. They will be arriving in people's bank accounts and mailboxes. The payments will arrive regularly - on the 15th of each month, starting in July. It is the first part of the expanded Federal Child Tax Credit that was increased up to $3,600 for each eligible child. Families will get $250 to $300 per child, per month, until the end of the year.