Italian Eurovision winners Måneskin talk future plans and “bullshit” drug allegations

Italian Eurovision winners Måneskin have spoken to NME about claims of taking drugs on set, as well as their rock’n’roll vision and plans for the future. The rock band emerged victorious at last weekend’s (May 22) Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam after scoring 524 points with their song ‘Zitti E Buoni’, having secured phenomenal support from the public vote. However, the band soon met controversy when frontman Damiano David was accused by some viewers of snorting cocaine off a table in the green room while on camera. After denying the claims, he soon passed a voluntary drugs test.