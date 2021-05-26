Cottage Q&A: Treating a slippery deck

Located in Eureka at Highway 109 and W, this 174-acre master-planned community is full of onsite amenities including lakes with fountains, a barn-style community pavilion, community gardens, and lots of common ground. Choose from our Cottage Collection of single family ranch, 1.5-story and 2-story floor plans ranging from 1,090-1,756 square feet. These homes include open main floor living areas, spacious bedrooms and 2-car garages. Click the Floor Plans tab above to explore these home designs and view representative photos. Further personalization is made in the Fischer and Frichtel Home Center, where our customers are paired with one of our design consultants, who will present a vast selection of options, features and finishes and guide them through the selection process. Our Home Center design consultants are highly respected professionals whose talent and passion for design have helped our company win countless awards, including excellence in design, craftsmanship, and customer service.