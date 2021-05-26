GameStop’s about to shake up the NFT world

Chairman Ryan Cohen stated GameStop does not intend to telegraph its technique to opponents. new Chairman Ryan Cohen addressed shareholders immediately for the primary time in the course of the firm’s annual assembly, however the Chewy co-founder declined to put out an in depth plan for a turnaround of the videogame retailer. “We’ve got a variety of work in entrance of us and it’ll take time,” Cohen stated, based on an individual who attended the assembly. “We’re making an attempt to do one thing that no person within the retail area has ever performed. However we consider we’re placing the best items in place and now we have clear targets: delighting prospects and driving shareholder worth for the long-term.”