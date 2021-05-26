GameStop’s about to shake up the NFT world
GameStop, the American high street shop that sells games, consoles, and electronics announced yesterday that it was making its entry into the NFT game. Back in January, the company sent the stock market into a wild frenzy, after Redditors realised its stocks were being heavily shorted by large hedge funds. They began investing in the company and its stock price soared dramatically. Suddenly, GameStop became one of the most famous companies in the world.theface.com