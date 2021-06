Today’s episode commences with Vijay as he sat on a chair and family members look at him. Milind comes to them and asks what is he trying to do. He says that he is trying to fulfill Raghav’s wishes as he said that he wanted to change the case so he is changing the case. He asks Raghav to wash her feet and drink that water. Everyone gets stunned hearing him. Raghav feels angry and questions him about what he wants to do. Milind gets shocked along with Amruta. Amruta says to Vijay that he is doing wrong. Mansi stops her from saying anything.