1000’s of MacBook house owners will not be capable to get the newest options. Apple showcased how iMac and different desktop machines will now be eligible for AirPlay, so you possibly can throw a video out of your iPhone to the 24-inch display screen to look at on an even bigger show with improved audio system. Mac house owners can even be capable to transfer their cursor throughout to a close-by iPad or MacBook. Dubbed Common Management, this allows you to drag-and-drop information from a MacBook to an iMac, to throughout to an iPad with a single motion of the mouse.