Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

South Texas Church's Chicken has 'the best menudo' in the state

By Madalyn Mendoza
Houston Chronicle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about spreading your wings. A Church's Chicken in Carrizo Springs sells the restaurant's usual menu as well as menudo, buñuelos, and tacos. It's not just any bowl of menudo either. According to the marquee at the 203 N. First St. location, it's the "best in Texas." San Antonio foodie...

www.chron.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
City
Carrizo Springs, TX
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
San Antonio, TX
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Menudo#Food Drink#Mexican Food#Mysa#Bitcoin Pizza#Church#Tex Mex#N First St#Tacos#Yelp Reviews#Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
San Antonio Current

Texas chain P. Terry’s Burger Stand to open first San Antonio location in July

Move over, Whataburger and In-n-Out. San Antonio burger fans will soon gain another chain to argue over in P. Terry’s Burger Stand, an Austin-based phenom famous for its hand-spun shakes. According to company officials, it will open its first Alamo City location in the bustling Medical Center around July 5....
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

South Side San Antonio sisters, 10 and 11, launch colorful, successful craft business

Most kids make colorful picture frames and charm bracelets at summer camp or for Mother’s Day. Bella and Ruby Cortez make such crafts their business. Since August, the South Side siblings have been doing that business as the Crafty Cortez Sisters (@craftycortezsisters on Facebook and Instagram), a couple of tween entrepreneurs with an eye for handicrafts and the bottom line that would make Martha Stewart proud.
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Lifestyleflicksandfood.com

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels Offering Great Summer Deals

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, Rivercenter & Riverwalk, want You to Explore San Antonio This Summer with the Family Room Times Two Package. 2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and The San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk are offering a 50% discount on adjoining double queen rooms when you book a king room on their new Family Room Times Two package. Offering the perfect family getaway this summer– just pack your bags, tell the kids, and get ready to experience San Antonio to the fullest.
Houston, TXEater

A Latin American Steakhouse Will Open Inside the Revamped Four Seasons Hotel

A chic new seafood and steak restaurant from the self-proclaimed “father of modern Mexican cuisine” is headed to Downtown Houston later this year. Toro Toro, from longtime restaurateur Richard Sandoval, is slated to open in Downtown’s newly-revamped Four Seasons Hotel in Fall 2021. Toro Toro will replace Quattro, the Italian restaurant that previously occupied the hotel’s third floor restaurant space. (Sandoval also founded Bayou & Bottle, the hotel’s first-floor whiskey bar.)
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Two Katy restaurants named to Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas

Two Katy restaurants have been named to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021. That’s My Dog and Pappa Gyros both ranked on the list of the top best food joints based on ratings from the popular food review website. In order to be considered for the Yelp Top 100, restaurants must have a five-star rating, and their menu items must be priced at $30 or less per person.
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

10 questions with Liz Burt about keeping downtown San Antonio fun

Her job is all about energizing downtown San Antonio with fun, but Liz Burt doesn't play around when it comes to championing for her city. As Centro San Antonio's Director of Urban Activation + Play, Burt is in charge of connecting the downtown area to engaging and innovative experiences. Some of her recent work includes trash talk hijinks in which motion detectors were attached to garbage receptacles in a park to cheer on passersby who tossed their garbage. During the holidays, downtown streets looked like a winter wonderland thanks to a surprise project that doused the area in faux snow flurries.
San Antonio, TXTexas Monthly

Three Breweries That Take Their Barbecue Seriously

The craft beer and barbecue movements in Texas have grown hand in hand over the past decade. Despite the similar devotion of their fans and dedication of their practitioners, however, they haven’t exactly had a symbiotic relationship but for the occasional barbecue truck parked outside of a brewery. San Antonio’s Granary ’Cue & Brew, which opened in 2012, received national acclaim for its handcrafted beers and barbecue before closing in 2019. Over the years, other notable operations serving both items appeared on the Texas scene, including Cowtown Brewing Co., in Fort Worth, and Brick Vault Brewery and Barbecue, in Marathon. The natural progression has since continued, with more brewers pairing their pints with smoked meats, spurred in part by the pandemic. (Barbecue proved particularly resilient during the dining restrictions, while craft beer production fell for the first time in recent history.) Here are three joints that do both well.
Houston, TXbizjournals

Houston winery owners open Heights tasting room

Serca Wines opened a tasting room at 447 Heights Blvd. Sergio and Carolina Weitzman purchased the historic, 120-year-old home — the former office of Houstonia Magazine — to create a Serca Wines Tasting Room and several office spaces. Gary Loh of Loh & Co. represented the Weitzmans, while the seller was Pecan Tree Investments.
houstoniamag.com

Buzzy Pan-Latin Steakhouse to Bring Heat to Four Seasons

Mexican-born, Denver-based chef Richard Sandoval must see some room in Houston for upscale pan-Latin cuisine because his steakhouse Toro Toro is coming to Downtown's Four Seasons Hotel this fall, according to an announcement made late last week. Toro Toro, from the chef who in 1997 opened upscale Mexican restaurant Maya...
Houston, TXKRDO

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of “the resort-style athletic” Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.