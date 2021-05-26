Letter to the editor: Governor gambling with taxpayer funds

The 2020 election did not turn out the way it did because of any voter fraud, so why do Trumpublicans continue to insist on the idea that there was wide spread voter fraud in the 2020 elections? If they have evidence of fraud, why are they not sharing that with the nation as a whole? Rudy Giuliani claimed he had evidence, but when pressed to present that evidence in court, he had nothing at all. Lacking any evidence of fraud, what makes Trumpublicans so convinced that they could not have possibly lost that presidential election?