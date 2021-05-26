Letter to the editor: Governor gambling with taxpayer funds
So, our governor, the reporter-assaulting Greg Gianforte, won't spend a paltry $95,000 of taxpayer dollars to bring in $5 million federal dollars to assure better access to fresh fruits and vegetables by low-income Montana families, a measure that was Republican initiated and supported by a bipartisan legislative vote, then vetoed by Gianforte. A measure that would have benefited Montana farmers and well as low-income families.